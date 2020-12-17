Robot Lander accomplished its task and its “lights went out” – VTM.cz

Updated 16.12.

The robot lander of the Chang-i5 mission accomplished its mission, almost fifty years later, collecting samples of the moon. According to the server Space.com Now “the lights went out.”

Keep in mind that this Lander does not have any heater to protect you from severe frosts (up to -173 degrees Celsius) on lunar nights, unlike its predecessors during the Chang 4 and Chang 3 missions.

The departure block was then deliberately destroyed so that its wreckage rested on the surface of our natural satellite and did not increase the amount of orbital debris.

Updated 4.12.

The departing volume with samples of the Moon’s rocks began yesterday from the Moon’s surface. Available data suggest that the return journey to Earth should take less than two weeks.

If all goes well, the return module with samples will land in China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on December 16th or 17th.

Updated 3.12.

China has released a hilarious video of its lander landing on the moon. In the footage, you can see the device in question approaching numerous grooves on the surface before starting to descend slowly and vertically:

The New York Times in this context RemindedNo other country has landed smoothly on our natural satellite since 1976. China first did this 7 years ago as part of Chang-i Mission 3.

Updated

Lander was already able to collect the first specimens of lunar rocks. From the information available, their collection should definitely end at 20:35 our time today.

These are both surface specimens (from a depth of about two meters) and surface specimens.

Song-e Mission 5 is currently running without issues. China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) said its robotic lander successfully landed on the moon yesterday.

While Chang-e4’s previous mission has been exploring the far reaches of our natural satellite for almost two years, keep in mind that Chang-i5 will only last a few Earth days. Less than a lunar day.

The collection of lunar rock samples should start now and then China will try to bring it back to Earth.

If she wins, there will be good reason for scientists to celebrate. Finally, they had the opportunity to study rocks like this after they were taken over by astronauts during the Apollo missions – and a good number of years have passed since they took place.

According to On the edge However, the whole process will definitely not be easy. Lander first takes samples with his hands and places them on top of the take-off module.

He then departs from the moon again and performs several complex functions to connect with the orbit. Only then will the samples be transferred to the return module.