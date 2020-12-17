Hong Kong protests: 10 fleeing boat to Taiwan accused of smuggling | China

Chinese authorities have formally indicted 10 of the 12 activists arrested while trying to flee in August Hong Kong To Taiwan by boat.

Late on Wednesday, two of the 12 people of the Yandian District People’s Procurement Company were charged with arranging illegal border crossings and eight were charged with crossing the border illegally. The remaining two members of the group are minors, and officials said there will be a closed-door investigation before any charges are laid.

No court dates were provided. Those convicted could face up to seven years in prison if convicted, and the other 10 could face up to a year in prison. Former legislator Xu Hoi-dik, who has been helping families, said earlier this week The main land attorneys pointed out Most of the group face up to six months in prison, which means they will be released by February.

Although the panel has not yet been investigated, China’s worst opaque justice system has a 99% sentencing rate.

12 people aged 16 to 33 years Prevented by Guangdong Coast Guard in the early hours of August 23 When traveling by speed boat on a Hong Kong beach. All pro-democracy activists faced protests in Hong Kong and sought to reach out to Taiwan. A passenger named Andy Lee was recently arrested Under the National Security Act.

Their detention on the ground was not formally accepted by Chinese authorities Until mid-September, When the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau announced that the group was in “compulsory criminal detention” under Chinese law for crossing the border illegally.

Chinese authorities did not notify their Hong Kong counterparts until a few days after the arrest, and questions have been raised as to whether the boat was in Hong Kong waters when it was intercepted.

Within three months of their arrest, the group’s families argued for their release and better treatment in custody. No one was allowed access to their chosen lawyers, and many families doubted the veracity of the authorities’ claims that chief prosecutors had been appointed.

At the request of the families Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly refused to advocate for prisoners. Chief executive Gary Lam has said the group should be prosecuted for alleged crimes they committed on mainland before being prosecuted in Hong Kong.

As Hong Kong and Chinese authorities increase their crackdown on protests in the formally semi-autonomous city, Hong Kong 12 has become a key point in the ongoing pro-democracy movement’s struggles.

In recent weeks, top activists have been jailed or denied bail Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam, And the media mogul Jimmy Loy, Convicted of national security offenses leading to life in prison.

The government held a formal swearing-in ceremony for civil servants this week as part of its drive to ensure loyalty among civil servants. Although the affidavit was not mandatory, officials pointed out that the denial would have legal, or at least professional, consequences.

The swearing-in ceremony for lower secretaries and political aides will be overseen by Hong Kong Chief Executive Gary Lam. Photo: Information Services Department / AFP / Getty Images

“People will question why it is not acceptable to be loyal to HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region], ”Said Civil Service Secretary Patrick Nip last month.