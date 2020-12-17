Drag and drop words like “sim” and “virgin” to insult

Twitch has announced that it will no longer use words like “Simp”, “Incel” and “Virgin” as insults on its platform.

During a new livestream, Twitch COO Sarah Clemens spoke about changes in its updated hate behavior and harassment policy, which is due to take effect January 22, 2021. “The use of words like ‘sim’, ‘incel’ and ‘virgin’ as an insult – to denote another person’s sexual activity – is not allowed under this new policy,” he said.

“In addition to the policy change, we also reject in advance the sentiments that the word ‘sim’ contains. We will remove them when we report and we will do so as soon as the policy changes, ”he added.

However, these words are not completely prohibited from the platform and will only be acted upon by Tiwtch when used negatively. “Their own use of these terms will not lead to enforcement, but we will take action if they are repeatedly used in a harassing manner,” a Twitch spokesman said. On the edge.

In addition to the above words, Clemens also noted that “negatively targeting another person with sexually explicit words such as ‘whore’ or ‘virgin’ may guarantee action from the platform.

Other sexual harassment crimes include unsolicited sexual promotions, a person’s channel is not only popular or banned due to sexual aids and threatens to leak a person’s nudity without permission. View full updated policies that include guidelines on harassment and other forms of hate behavior Here.

In other gaming news, CD Project Red has announced its intentions to adjust the spawn rates of dildos Cyberpunk 2077, Followed by a கோட்டாக்கு Report The amount of “distraction” within the game.