Christmas Star 2020: Will Bethlehem Star appear on December 21st? | Science | News

The great connection of the two great planets of our system promises to be truly extraordinary vision. On Saturday, December 21st, Saturn and Jupiter will appear at a distance from each other – this is known as the Great Conjunction, which has not occurred for nearly 800 years. If that is not a reason enough to be excited, the planets may appear to unite in a bright light similar to the biblical Christmas star.
According to Earthsky astronomers Deborah Byrd and Bruce McClure, Jupiter and Saturn meet once every 20 years.
The links describe the meeting of two astronomical bodies in our celestial dome.
But not all connections are equal, and this year’s event will be the closest link since 1623 and the closest link since 1226.
Astronomers said: “Thursday and December 21st will be 0.1 degrees apart.
Will Bethlehem’s star rise on December 21?
At their closest, Saturn and Jupiter are only one-fifth of a full moon.
As a result, some have argued that the biblical star of Bethlehem, Jesus, who led the three wise men to the child, is a major link in disguise.
However, not all Bible scholars agree.
In the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada the Reverend Dr. M.W. Burke-Kaufney wrote: “No matter how close the two planets come, – although one planet must be very close to another, it will disappear somewhat, – the sages do not miscalculate them for a star.
“Watching a few nights will show them separating, as well as seeing them coming together.”
Since no one has seen such a large encounter in nearly 800 years, there is no guarantee that Saturn and Jupiter will appear side by side with the naked eye.
But astronomers are definitely something you don’t want to miss, especially if you have a telescope.
NASA lunar expert Gordon Johnston said: “Through a backyard telescope you can see Jupiter’s four brightest moons, Canymete, Callisto, Europa and Io, as well as Saturn’s bright glowing rings and the giant moon Titan.
“Seeing Jupiter and Saturn close to each other should look spectacular to the telescope and the naked eye.”