Christmas Star 2020: Will Bethlehem Star appear on December 21st? | Science | News

The great connection of the two great planets of our system promises to be truly extraordinary vision. On Saturday, December 21st, Saturn and Jupiter will appear at a distance from each other – this is known as the Great Conjunction, which has not occurred for nearly 800 years. If that is not a reason enough to be excited, the planets may appear to unite in a bright light similar to the biblical Christmas star.

According to Earthsky astronomers Deborah Byrd and Bruce McClure, Jupiter and Saturn meet once every 20 years.

The links describe the meeting of two astronomical bodies in our celestial dome.

But not all connections are equal, and this year’s event will be the closest link since 1623 and the closest link since 1226.

Astronomers said: “Thursday and December 21st will be 0.1 degrees apart.

