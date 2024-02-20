NASA Looking for Participants for Second Year-Long Mars Mission Simulatio

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is embarking on an exciting new mission to Mars and is currently seeking volunteers to participate in a groundbreaking one-year simulation program. This program, known as Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), is set to take place at the Johnson Space Center in Houston starting in Spring 2025.

The current crew, stationed in the Mars Dune Alpha habitat, is well into their mission and is already experiencing the challenges that a real mission to Mars would entail. These challenges include resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and environmental stressors.

The selected crew members will be required to engage in a variety of tasks, such as robotic operations, spacewalks, habitat maintenance, exercise routines, and crop growth. NASA is specifically looking for healthy, non-smoking individuals aged 30-55, who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and have a background in STEM or piloting experience.

The deadline to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is April 2, 2025. The Mars Dune Alpha habitat spans 1,700 square feet and is printed in 3D to simulate personal hygiene, healthcare, exercise, and food growth. While gravity cannot be replicated, virtual reality will be used to simulate tasks like spacewalks and habitat repairs.

Throughout the simulation, data on crew performance, cognition, and health will be collected and analyzed to better prepare for the eventual human exploration of Mars. This program represents a crucial step forward in NASA’s mission to send astronauts to the Red Planet and further our understanding of life beyond Earth.