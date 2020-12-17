Available in HarmonyOS beta, here are the compatible devices

If the phone world was once dominated by Samsung and Apple, it is clear that Chinese manufacturers are becoming more and more competitive. Xiaomi, in particular, is the world’s fourth largest seller thanks to a simple principle: the best value for money. Therefore, for a more favorable price than Samsung or Apple, it is generally possible to get a good model from a Chinese manufacturer (although a little cheaper with the products). Hawaii also stood out a lot, Oscillates between the second and third largest sellers of smartphones in the world.

But unfortunately, Hawaii fell victim to US severe sanctions. The country accused him of spying on a large scale for the Chinese government.

Hawaii has banned the installation of its 5G antennas on US soil and in other European countries. But its smartphones are also directly affected.

HarmonyOS is a mobile operating system designed to replace Android

Because of the Huawei Mate 30, its smartphones will no longer be able to use Google services with US permission. So on these devices, it is not possible to use the Play Store or download some essential applications from the US company. Not directly, at least.

Fortunately, Huawei can continue to use Android, a mobile operating system owned by Google. But the Chinese company knew it would not last …

Leading history, Kismosina Reveals the Hawaiian operating system known as HarmonyOS Launches beta with many compatible devices. To participate, if you have a device from the manufacturer, Available This address (Don’t worry, it’s in English). For compatible models, they are as follows:

Hawaii P40

Hawaii P40 Pro

Hawaii Made 30

Hawaii Made 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei tablets are also compatible with: Hawaii Matpad Pro, Hawaii Matpad Pro 5G and Hawaii Matpad Pro WiFi.

If we think that Chinese users, who are very loyal to the brand, will switch to HarmonyOS without any problem, it is seen in the West, especially in the United States. But with so many smartphones in circulation, if Hawaii wins, It is the third mobile operating system that will create a space for itself in conjunction with iOS and Android.







