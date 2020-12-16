Latest corona virus infection rates for each metropolitan area in Greater Manchester – before the end of the plot

The corona virus infection rate in Greater Manchester has dropped – but it is rising in London.

Recent figures from the Public Health UK show that there were 154.9 positive tests for every 100,000 people in Greater Manchester in the week ended December 11, down four per cent from the previous week.

Over the same period, the infection rate in London rose 61 percent to 296.8 – doubling in Greater Manchester.

Government scientists are trying to establish whether the spike of cases in London is linked to a new variant of the corona virus.

Overall, the infection rate in the UK has increased by 29 per cent to 195.4 per 100,000 population.

In Greater Manchester, only two metropolitan areas are above the national average: Barry and Rochdale, although rates are falling there.

Barry still has the highest infection rate in Greater Manchester, although the rate is down seven percent to 212.1 cases per 100,000 local population.

Next is Rochdale, where cases are down, with a nine percent drop to 201 infection rates.

Cases are now rising faster in Trafford than in any other metropolitan area in Greater Manchester, with the latest figures showing an infection rate of 110.4 – an increase of 26 per cent over the previous week.

The infection rate has increased in the other three metropolitan areas.



In Salford, the rate rose six percent to 145.7 and in Manchester it rose three percent to 175.3.

The infection rate in Oldham has increased by ten per cent to 175.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Infection rates have dropped in four metropolitan areas over the same period.

It was down seven per cent at 177.1 in Vikatan and 138.8 in Bolton, down 21 per cent.

In Domside, which has the lowest infection rate in Greater Manchester, the rate was down eight percent to 108.7 and in Dameside it was 22 percent to 94.5.

Two weeks after the system was first implemented, December 16 – The government is to review which layer restrictions apply to each region.



Greater Manchester is in the highest, tier 3.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says rates may fluctuate The area is divided into different layers When the government comes to reconsider this system next week.

He added that the leaders would like to see the regional move ‘together’, but agreed that discussions with local parliamentarians should take place in the coming days.