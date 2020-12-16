EA for Xbox Game Pass on PC Play pushed to 2021

EA for PC Players with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Microsoft has announced that Play has been delayed until 2021.

After being added to the consoles last month (November), the service aims to partner with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC subscriptions today (December 15), but has since been pushed back to next year to allow more time to deliver Xbox games. Boss experience ”.

A Xbox Wire In the post, the company explores the delay in service, noting that its original intentions were “a celebratory post” [but] It takes a little more patience now. ” It reiterated that it was “emotional” and wanted to create a “better experience” for players:

“We formed this partnership with Electronic Arts because we are interested in helping people and communities find the best games, and we know we can provide a better experience by working with members. To deliver that, we need more time to provide the Xbox Game Pass experience.”

Quick update: To ensure the best experience for everyone, EA will be available on PCs with Xbox Game Pass until 2021. Play will not start. More info: https://t.co/qiTVRE2bRN – Xbox Game Pass for PC (box Xbox Game Pass PC) December 15, 2020

No expected release window has been specified, however, as “EA” for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the system “early next year”. Microsoft has said it will discuss the arrival of Play.

With the arrival of both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, EA last month unveiled the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for consoles. Blaine’s partnership was consistent. It is not available at extra cost to Ultimate members and is available to users at E.A. Provides access to the library of managed topics.

To mark its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, E.A. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order In service, almost a year after its initial release.