The PlayStation 5 will be relaunched on BestBee on Tuesday, December 15th, and here’s everything you need to know when standing in line to buy the much – loved next generation console from Sony. With Best Buy strictly maintaining online sales for both the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, there will also be a new way of buying and distributing.

(Photo: Tech Times)

The next generation consoles of both the Japanese entertainment joint venture and the American technology company PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be relaunched on the Best Buy website until the products are finished. Both consoles sell out very quickly, so the public should always be on the lookout for time and schedules.

According to Best Buy Blog Post, Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are only available for purchase online from the company’s e-commerce store. This sale is guaranteed to anyone, without queuing online, waiting list or reservation list, as it will follow the first-come, first-served basis.

Also, there will be no shipping from Best Bag, which means people will have to pick up curbside (such as food and groceries during epidemics) and pick up the console directly from a retail store. This pickup is only for those who have successfully purchased the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the Best Buy website.

Curbside Pickup guarantees that next generation consoles for Christmas 2020 will be immediately in the possession of the buyer and not to blame for the late shipping, which will always be available during the holidays. Best Buy will hold a three-day sale starting Tuesday, December 15, for the relaunch of gaming consoles.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Date and Time Reset on Best Buy Website

The The company’s blog post said Best Buy’s PlayStation 5 list and Xbox Series S and X consoles will drop to “just a little while” at 8am, Midtime (9am Eastern time and 6am Pacific time 6am) However, Best Five is not sure about the reporting time, but interested buyers are advised to look for the PS5 and Xbox Series X Restax.

PlayStation 5 (Photo: screenshot from ore_orezzzy's Twitter post)

Sony’s PlayStation 5 The Standard Edition is not currently in stock at Best Pie, but wait until 8 a.m., December 15, midday. The price of the PS5 is 9,499.

Xbox Series X. (Photo: Xbox)

The Xbox Series X. Is the “standard version” from Microsoft’s new console releases that accept disks. Currently out of stock, but will resume live on December 15th. The Xbox Series X is priced at 99,499.

Xbox Series S (Photo: Screenshot: Xbox YouTube Page)

Digital version of the new release provided by Microsoft, Xbox Series S, Will join the direct sale of both consoles on December 15th. This console is only cheap for 9,299.

Expect unexpected when many issues occur and Best Buy restarts badly, especially when a large number of people are logged in to the website’s servers when buying a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. It is highly recommended that users are already logged in to the PS5’s Best Buy Listing or Xbox Series X list bookmarked or stored in their browsers and can purchase it as soon as the console goes live.

Also, people are advised to enter their payment information, addresses and other credentials, which are required for a seamless transaction to purchase the console for the Best Buy website. There are alternative locations from retail stores, next day deliveries from Curbside Pickup and Best Buy.

This article belongs to the Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Alonso

