It’s easy to see why this is Australia’s best-selling vehicle

Toyota’s Hilux is Australia’s best-selling vehicle, unless something very different happens now and by the end of the year – a unique possibility, considering the way 2020 has come so far – this is the fifth year in a row that it has topped the charts.

At the end of a Tunner class point, 4WD pick-ups pull it out for the “King Duff” Trade Dollar, which is a different story. Ford Ranger won the Hilux title in 2017 and 2019. As Toyota’s sales fell more than 12 percent, this year too it had a much simpler lead than the Hilux 4WD.

So the arrival of the 2021 Hilux update at the right time, especially in the best dollar area, is common with its Ford Ranger and VW Amarok V6 rivals, a Hilux with all the fruit now home to more than $ 70,000 when you drive it.

Toyota offers two versions of the pinnacle Hilux: Rock, at road cost, 9 68,990 and Rug X, $ 69,990.

Both are powered by a modified 2.8-liter turbodiesel, which is used in the workhorse Hilux 4WD models, now producing 150 kW at 3400 rpm (up to 20 kW) and 500 Nm of torque at 1600-2800 rpm (50 Nm). Up to M). The cooling system has been redesigned to deal with higher emissions, and the manual refining function of the Ranger and Amrok – and diesel particle filter, which can fit from 3200 kg to 3500 kg, is implemented.

The standard six-speed automatic torque converter has significantly earlier, more aggressive locking, which reduces the increase in heat when drilling and makes the 2021 Hilux feel more of a toe. Makes an extra 50Nm grunt. This is particularly noticeable in the 1500-2500 rpm zone, where the trigger response and the awkward strong pull of 2.8 are further enhanced. At 100 km / h in sixth place, it is smooth and quiet at 1750 rpm, but under acceleration, especially through low gears, the vibration is high.

Torque converters contribute to significant improvements in fuel economy around the city, now (officially) from 9.3L / 100km to 10.9L / 100km. 10-12 L / 100 km in traffic, and about 8.0 L / 100 km on the highway.

Changes to a midlife rear suspension to resolve complaints of excessive rough riding are a regular feature of a Hilux model cycle. Toyota has softened the rear suspension for 2021 without riding, which compromises the Paulo, which drops slightly: from 748kg to 734kg on the rugged X and 826kg to 819kg on the Rock.

Unopened, the differences in dynamics and rides between the two are hard to pick up on the open road. Compromising on and off road capability, the Hilux makes both equal. Amorous is easily superior to bitumen (and the 3.0-liter V6 is in its own class); The Ford Ranger Raptor is untouchable.

Despite a new variable flow steering pump, the steering is still high speed and ambiguous at the center.

The total vehicle mass (GVM) for both models increases from 50 kg to 3050 kg and the total aggregate mass (GCM) increases by 200 kg to 5850 kg. However, if you add the new maximum towing weight of 3500 kg to the GVM, you will get 6550 kg – which is 700 kg more than the maximum legal GCM.

Toyota is expected to launch the GVM and GCM separately. GCM is the only number that counts – especially for police and insurance companies.

The rugged X, with extra hardware designed by Toyota Australia, continues to be the off-road hero. It features a safety steel grille shroud / bumper, bash blade, heavy duty rock sliders, front LED light bar, retractable head snorkel, 17-inch alloys, hard front springs, molded tank / tailgate liner and a metal “sports bar” Connection points behind the cabin.

The adhesive “sailing plane” to the rugged X-ray steel product replaces the playlist and plastic side steps, and adds Marine carpet liner to the tank / tailgate, Toyota Australia-designed power-driven roller tub cover, Toyota lockable keyhole, 18-inch composite and wheel.

A towbar is included in both models. In the cabin, a large infotainment touch screen, the best voice control function in the business, upgraded devices with Satnav, JBL Audio, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, digital speed display, two 220 volt power sockets and heated, leather face front seats are standard. Rug mats are available for the rogue; Coarse X rubber.

The Hilux protection technology is comparable to the Ranger and light years ahead of the Amarok. Autonomous emergency braking, Lane Keep Assist and adaptive shipping are included, but blind-spot tracking, rear cross-traffic alarm and automatic high beam – the standard Isuzu D-Max / Mazda BT50 duo – are absent.

Verdict 3.5 / 5

Hilux sells reputation, rock solid resale values, off-road chops and punctuality. This is not the best ute, but in many ways it is the criterion.

Toyota Hilux Rugged X and Rugged Vitals

Price: Road cost, 69,990 plus (Rough: $ 68,990)

Engine: 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel, 150 kW / 500 Nm

Guarantee / Service: 5 years / unlimited km, $ 1500 for 3 years

Security: 5 stars, 7 airbags, Auto Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep Assist, Trailer Sway Control

Fuel consumption: 8.4 L / 100 km

Drilling: 3500 kg

Spare: Full size