Dortmund, Germany (Reuters) – Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to spectators Cologne on Saturday, reducing the Bundesliga title by four points.

For the first time in 29 years, Cologne, who have dropped their 18-game unbeaten run in the league, have three points at Dortmund, last winning in 1991.

Dortmund stunned spectators heading to Lazio in the Champions League next week, with the opening goal coming in the ninth minute when Ellis Skry hit a distant spot.

Dortmund, who scored the last five goals for Hertha Berlin last week and won 3-0 against Club Brook in the Champions League, did not have the real punch, instead it was hard-working Cologne who thanked Tunisia International with another goal from another corner in the hour.

Thorgan reduced the deficit with a low shot in the 74th minute, but with late attacks and a stop-time golden opportunity missed by Earling Holland, who somehow managed to equalize as they were unable to push a cut from a meter.

Dortmund, who have now lost three of their nine league games, are third on 18 points, with four Bayerns captains Bayern Munich and two R.B. Are behind Leipzig. Cologne’s first win of the season lifted them from the bottom and advanced to 15th in the six.

(Report by Carlos Grohman; Claire Fallen Editing)