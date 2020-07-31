Beyoncé’s celebratory visible album ‘Black Is King’ drops on Disney+

The album, dependent on the singer’s soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Present” for the 2019 remake of the Disney movie, reimagines the classes from the movie for “present-day youthful kings and queens in lookup of their individual crowns,” Disney+ stated in a launch, and is a “celebratory memoir for the environment on the black knowledge.”

The vivid cinematographic album was produced more than the course of a yr and attributes a numerous cast and crew hailing from many destinations where it was shot, such as New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

The singer, who also directed and executive generated the get the job done, to start with teased the album trailer on YouTube on July 19, in a online video that has already racked up a lot more than 2.7 million views.

The album involves comprehensive-size movies for tracks like “My Electrical power,” “Brown Pores and skin Woman,” “Temper 4 Eva” and “Already.”