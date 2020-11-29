Home Sports BYU junior forward Gavin Baxter has been ruled out of the season with an ACL injury

BYU junior forward Gavin Baxter has been ruled out of the season with an ACL injury

Nov 29, 2020 0 Comments
BYU junior forward Gavin Baxter has been ruled out of the season with an ACL injury

Junior forward Gavin Baxter suffered a knee injury in BYU’s win over New Orleans on Thursday, and BYU basketball coach Mark Pope said before performing Saturday night at the Cookers Marriott Center in the Utah Valley.

Pope told the BYU radio network that the newcomer in the starting line-up would replace Caleb Lohner or the Purdue exchange Matt Harmes Baxter.

The injury comes as another devastating blow to Baxter’s career. The Timpview High product suffered a shoulder injury shortly before the 2019-20 season and was sidelined for most of the season.

The Cowitz-19 plague played seven games before the Cougars’ season was suddenly expected in the NCAA tournament.

Baxter started BYU’s first two games of the season, beating Salt Lake City’s Westminster College and New Orleans.

Because he has played less than a third of this season, and because the NCAA qualifies all student-athletes a free year due to infection, Baxter could return as a junior again next year.

Colby Lee, Richard Harvard, Wyatt Lowell and Gideon George are the other players on BYU’s list.

Baxter averaged 14 minutes, 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game through two games.

READ  Vanessa Bryant posts touching photo of Kobe Bryant

You May Also Like

<p>British Airways’ tweet on Saturday morning sparked anger among Welsh rugby fans</p>

British Airways apologizes to Welsh fans who wished England luck ahead of Autumn Cup rugby clash

Jurgen Globe allows Liverpool defender after selecting Knot Phillips on Joel Mattip

Jurgen Globe allows Liverpool defender after selecting Knot Phillips on Joel Mattip

Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff: How to Watch, Game Preview and Open Thread

Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff: How to Watch, Game Preview and Open Thread

Rugby: Wales has started with Lloyd Williams

Rugby: Wales has started with Lloyd Williams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests a report in favor of COVID-19

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests a report in favor of COVID-19

VAVEL logo

Goals and Highlights: Tigress 1-3 Cruise Azul in Liga MX 2020 | 11/26/2020

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *