BYU junior forward Gavin Baxter has been ruled out of the season with an ACL injury

Junior forward Gavin Baxter suffered a knee injury in BYU’s win over New Orleans on Thursday, and BYU basketball coach Mark Pope said before performing Saturday night at the Cookers Marriott Center in the Utah Valley.

Pope told the BYU radio network that the newcomer in the starting line-up would replace Caleb Lohner or the Purdue exchange Matt Harmes Baxter.

The injury comes as another devastating blow to Baxter’s career. The Timpview High product suffered a shoulder injury shortly before the 2019-20 season and was sidelined for most of the season.

The Cowitz-19 plague played seven games before the Cougars’ season was suddenly expected in the NCAA tournament.

Baxter started BYU’s first two games of the season, beating Salt Lake City’s Westminster College and New Orleans.

Because he has played less than a third of this season, and because the NCAA qualifies all student-athletes a free year due to infection, Baxter could return as a junior again next year.

Colby Lee, Richard Harvard, Wyatt Lowell and Gideon George are the other players on BYU’s list.

Baxter averaged 14 minutes, 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game through two games.