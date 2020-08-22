Whincup ends McLaughlin’s pole streak

Jamie Whincup has finished Scott McLaughlin’s streak of ARMOR ALL Pole Positions in Darwin, at the CoreStaff Darwin SuperSprint.

McLaughlin scored all a few poles at the Concealed Valley circuit past weekend and both equally in 2019, but fell .0633s shorter of the Red Bull Commodore in today’s Leading 15 Shootout.

Whincup was the third driver to operate in the Shootout courtesy of his 13th position in Q2, placing a 1:06.1381s lap.

The next 12 drivers all unsuccessful to increase that time, which include 11th runner McLaughlin and Q2 pacesetter Mark Winterbottom, who slotted into seventh after clouting the Transform 10 kerb.

“We were being truly in P13 in [Q2], but we tuned the automobile up for the Shootout, she was a great deal much better, and I’m really delighted to get pole,” explained Whincup.

“The automobile was very fantastic and I bought the most out of it, and it’s possible we obtained gifted a tenth or so with the cloud include.

“But I have been on the other conclusion of that a great deal of instances, so you choose it when it arrives.”

Tickford Racing teammates James Courtney, Cameron Waters and Lee Holdsworth fill third by means of fifth on the grid adhering to potent Shootout performances.

Anton De Pasquale was sixth, forward of Workforce 18 duo Winterbottom and Scott Pye, and Brad Jones Racing’s Nick Percat, who was distracted by a loose helmet air hose on his lap.

Rookie Bryce Fullwood was 2nd in Q2 but fell to 10th in the Shootout, even though impressively continue to ahead of Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert in 11th and 12th.

The Ford Mustangs of Andre Heimgartner, Fabian Coulthard and Jack Le Brocq crammed 13th via 15th – Coulthard the most significant loser in the Shootout immediately after becoming third in Q2.

David Reynolds was the massive scalp in Q2, established to line up 16th following slipping limited of a Shootout berth.

“I’m a bit unhappy,” he stated. “It’s just not turning it still has a large amount of understeer and we just can’t really dial it out.”

Rick Kelly, Macauley Jones, Alex Davison and Zane Goddard will commence 17th by means of 20th acquiring also failed to make the minimize.

The back again of the grid is loaded by these who failed to development from Q1 Garry Jacobson, Chris Pither, Todd Hazelwood and Jack Smith.

Hazelwood is continue to struggling with a lack of straightline speed that has plagued the Brad Jones Racing Commodore since a crash in the corresponding race seven times in the past.

“We’re striving to dissect all the things uprights, transaxle, there are so a lot of issues we had to modify after that incident past 7 days,” he mentioned.

“We experimented with to rectify it previous 7 days for Sunday, tried out an motor transform through the week… we’re making an attempt to tick all the things off the list.”

The 38-lap Race 16 of the year will take put from 1:50pm community time.