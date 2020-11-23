LINEUP Notes, pres. Presented by United Healthcare: FC Dallas vs Portland Timber | 11.22.20

Frisco, Texas – Lucy FC Dallas replaces four staff from his previous lineup to face the Portland Timbers at 9:00 pm at Providence Park in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Here are the queue notes tonight, pres. Presented by United Healthcare.

Moore is back on target

Goalkeeper Jimmy Moore Dallas’ final day match against Minnesota United was missed with a minor injury. Brazil International Philip Two weeks ago in Alliance Field his FCD and MLS. Moore averaged against the goals against the League (GAA) and regular season percentage, and will make his MLS playoff debut tonight at Providence Park.

Changes in the front third

The front row of Dallas is very different from the end day Franco Zara, Ryan Hollingshead And Fafa Picold It all starts with an attack. At last out, it was Ricardo Pepi, Shanti Mosquera And Michael Barrios Two weeks ago the FCD filed a lawsuit against Loans. This marks the introduction of the MLS playoff for Zara and the introduction of the FCD playoff for Picold. Tonight the first three regular seasons combined for 14 goals, which is half of Dallas’ overall tally.

Johnny Defense

F.C. The back four of Dallas are stored unchanged Johnny Nelson Turn left to cover Hollingshead moving forward to the wing. Nelson last began the FCD ‘s long trip to Nashville SC earlier this month, but was an unused alternative on the day of the end. Today’s game will be Nelson’s playoff debut and the 12th overall appearance of the year.

Full array

Starting XI: Jimmy Moore; Johnny Nelson, Brosnan, Matt Hedges, Brian Reynolds; Diego Santos, Andres Riccarde, Jesus Ferreira; Ryan Hollingshead, Franco Zara, Fafa Picold.

Alternatives – Philippe, Reto Ziegler, Brian Acosta, Tanner Desman, Brandon Cervania, Emma Duamasi, Ricardo Pepi, Santiago Mosquera, Michael Barrios