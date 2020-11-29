Home Sports British Airways apologizes to Welsh fans who wished England luck ahead of Autumn Cup rugby clash

British Airways apologizes to Welsh fans who wished England luck ahead of Autumn Cup rugby clash

Nov 29, 2020 0 Comments
<p>British Airways’ tweet on Saturday morning sparked anger among Welsh rugby fans</p>

The airline, which has sponsorship arrangements with England Rugby, sent good luck to England via Twitter on Saturday morning ahead of the Fall Countries Cup match against Wales in Lannell.

The tweet, which was later deleted, read, “Good luck to the England rugby team against Wales today.”

The news, which also included a short video, annoyed many Wales fans as they voiced their displeasure on social media.

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Ketting tweeted: “3m + is a good way to harass customers.”

Labor MP Chris Bryant described the airline as “full divots” and added: “How right is this?”

Welsh BBC news anchor How Edwards joked: “I like @easyJet.”

Meanwhile, the phrase “English Airways” became popular on Twitter, with some Wales fans suggesting the plane be renamed.

One fan tweeted: “Sorry ??? I’m taking it, are you renaming yourself ‘English Airways’? WTF?”

Yes Simru, a campaigner for Welsh independence, tweeted: “To be clear, even if Wales becomes independent, it will remain part of the British Isles.

“Your brand is not ‘UK Airways’, it is ‘British Airways.’

“Regardless, we have this unequal, broken ‘union.”

BA, the official airline partner of England rugby, has apologized for “offside off” with the news.

A statement from the airline read: “We are proud supporters of England rugby, but on this occasion we accidentally went offside, and we apologize for that.”

READ  Internal obstacles that were removed

You May Also Like

Jurgen Globe allows Liverpool defender after selecting Knot Phillips on Joel Mattip

Jurgen Globe allows Liverpool defender after selecting Knot Phillips on Joel Mattip

Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff: How to Watch, Game Preview and Open Thread

Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball vs Arkansas Pine-Bluff: How to Watch, Game Preview and Open Thread

Rugby: Wales has started with Lloyd Williams

Rugby: Wales has started with Lloyd Williams

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests a report in favor of COVID-19

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests a report in favor of COVID-19

VAVEL logo

Goals and Highlights: Tigress 1-3 Cruise Azul in Liga MX 2020 | 11/26/2020

Naples unites in mourning over the death of adopted son Maradona

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *