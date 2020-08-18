Docker Carter hit with massive suspension just after drink-driving charge

FREMANTLE has suspended Jason Carter for 5 online games soon after he was charged with a drink-driving offence.

The 20-yr-old was stopped by law enforcement at 1am on Sunday in Spearwood.

“Jason put the life of other road consumers and himself at hazard by acquiring guiding the wheel just after consuming alcohol,” Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick reported.

“As a club, we consider it is important to keep this form of behaviour to account.

“Thus, the club has established that Jason will be suspended for five games, be needed to action absent from the club throughout that time and also undertake an alcoholic beverages counselling and education and learning software.”

The AFL was manufactured mindful of the details of the incident quickly and performed an investigation.

The League deemed that there was no sanction applicable to Fremantle or Carter in relation to the COVID-19 protocols.

This is the next off-field incident for Carter this year right after he posted a video to social media in April demonstrating he was not adhering to social distancing needs by keeping at collecting at his home.

Carter performed two online games for the Dockers at the end of 2019 right after currently being taken as a Category B rookie via Fremantle’s Subsequent Era Academy.