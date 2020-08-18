Home Sports Docker Carter hit with massive suspension just after drink-driving charge

Docker Carter hit with massive suspension just after drink-driving charge

Aug 18, 2020 0 Comments
Docker Carter hit with huge suspension after drink-driving charge

FREMANTLE has suspended Jason Carter for 5 online games soon after he was charged with a drink-driving offence.

The 20-yr-old was stopped by law enforcement at 1am on Sunday in Spearwood.

ROUNDS 13-18 Look at out the comprehensive fixture

“Jason put the life of other road consumers and himself at hazard by acquiring guiding the wheel just after consuming alcohol,” Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick reported.

“As a club, we consider it is important to keep this form of behaviour to account.

“Thus, the club has established that Jason will be suspended for five games, be needed to action absent from the club throughout that time and also undertake an alcoholic beverages counselling and education and learning software.”

The AFL was manufactured mindful of the details of the incident quickly and performed an investigation.

The League deemed that there was no sanction applicable to Fremantle or Carter in relation to the COVID-19 protocols.

Most up-to-date News All your COVID-19 updates below

This is the next off-field incident for Carter this year right after he posted a video to social media in April demonstrating he was not adhering to social distancing needs by keeping at collecting at his home.

Carter performed two online games for the Dockers at the end of 2019 right after currently being taken as a Category B rookie via Fremantle’s Subsequent Era Academy.

You May Also Like

EFL Trophy draw: Leicester City, Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and the teams they could face

EFL Trophy draw: Leicester City, Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and the teams they could face

ms dhoni, dhoni, dhoni retirement, n srinivasan, srinivasan, srinivasan dhoni, srinivasan bcci, srinivasan dhoni captain, cricket news

Explained: How N Srinivasan saved M S Dhoni’s captaincy

Joe Hart has agreed to join Tottenham on a two-year deal after leaving Burnley this summer

Tottenham established to indication Joe Hart on a shock absolutely free transfer tomorrow

NHL Stanley Cup playoffs: Philadelphia Flyers blank Montreal Canadiens, 1-0, in Game 3 to take back series advantage

NHL Stanley Cup playoffs: Philadelphia Flyers blank Montreal Canadiens, 1-, in Sport 3 to choose again collection edge

AFL 2020: St Kilda handshake angers Dermott Brereton after Ben Long, Hunter Clark insult

AFL 2020: St Kilda handshake angers Dermott Brereton after Ben Extended, Hunter Clark insult

Shane Bieber strikes out 11 as Cleveland Indians continue to dominate Tigers, 3-1

Shane Bieber strikes out 11 as Cleveland Indians continue to dominate Tigers, 3-1

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *