Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.: Fight Predictions, Expert Choices, Undercard, Exhibition Time

A meeting of men under the age of 50 is set to begin Saturday night in Los Angeles. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will trigger them once again as they square off at the main event of a BPV card from Staples Center. Although the fight is considered an exhibition by the state commission, both Tyson, Jones and the tournament’s promoters have stated that they are going with the intent to fight.

While the Commission has final opinions on matters – and describes the conflict as a “hard trigger” – there is a lot that is not known for relevance. The only American sports book to offer the odds of this match is the Draft Kings, which became the official partner of the event earlier this week. But how can one handle this match with so many unknown variables? Our writers have predicted what will happen on Saturday night at the main event below.

Fight card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. – WBC Leading Championship (8 rounds)

Jack Paul vs. Nate Robinson – Crusaders (6 rounds)

Photo by Jack vs. Blake McKernan – Light Heavyweight (8 rounds)

Vidal Relay vs. Rashad Coulter – Cruiserweets (6 rounds)

Viewing information

Date: Nov.28 | Start time: 9pm ET (Main Card)

Nov.28 | 9pm ET (Main Card) Location: Staples Center – Los Angeles

Staples Center – Los Angeles TV: Traditional BPV Providers | Live Stream: TysonAntriller.com Or FITE TV | Price: $ 49.99

Tyson vs. Jones Predictions

Brian Campbell: Tyson will have a punch knockout power until the day he dies, which poses a very dangerous challenge to anyone in the “Iron Mike” opening rounds. But Jones, who has to enjoy the proper pace advantage, is the new fighter of the two who has been active as a professional throughout 2018, ending his career at 12-1. Jones has also been running cruiserweight in recent years, which means that the size deficiency against the already small heavyweights at Tyson will not be a concern. Given that Jones can escape the early storm, one can expect Tyson to pick up relatively easily as the fight rolls on.

Brent Brookhouse: Predicting such a fight is an exercise in speculation. What does 54-year-old Tyson have at the moment? Jones is on the verge of being “refreshed” from his pro life, but his chin has long been unable to take clean power shots from hard punctures, and Tyson is still a power puncher if nothing else. But no one seems to fully understand the rules of fighting. The Commission says it’s hard sparring, and beyond that they will stop anything, but advertisers and fighters say it is 100% a “real fight”. As the commission said, if they can’t really try to hurt each other, it could take advantage of Jones’ pace and allow him to fight his pace, avoiding easy jabs and combinations. If he could let their punches fly at full speed, and if Jones was playing like he was playing around with ropes, Tyson would have caught him clean and finished. There are many unknown ways to make any meaningful predictions here, but the margin seems to lie as Jones goes on Saturday.