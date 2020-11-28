Home World Federal court rejects Trump election case in Pennsylvania | US Elections 2020

Nov 28, 2020

Donald Trump’s legal team suffered another setback in court on Friday after a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected a recent campaign attempt to challenge the state’s election results.

Despite the Philadelphia judges’ assessment that “the campaign claims no merit,” Trump’s lawyers promised to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Free and fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Unjust accusations are harsh.

The case was argued in court under Trump’s attorney last week Rudy Giuliani, He stressed during the five-hour oral debate that the 2020 presidential election was wiped out by widespread fraud in Pennsylvania. Giuliani, however, failed to provide any conclusive evidence in court.

U.S. District Attorney Matthew Brann said the campaign’s error-filled complaint was “dangerously stitched together like Frankenstein’s Monster” and denied Giuliani the right to edit it a second time.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision. All three judges on the panel were appointed by Republican leaders. Including former university Bipas Pennsylvania Trump-appointed law professor. Trump’s sister, Judge Marianne Trump Barry, sat in court for 20 years and retired in 2019.

“Voters, not lawyers, elect the president. The ballots determine the elections, not the summary, ”he said, adding that it also rejected the campaign’s demand to prevent the state from certifying the results, which he called” breathtaking. “

In fact, Pennsylvania officials on Monday certified their vote count to President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump by more than 80,000 votes in the state. Nationally, Biden and his partner, Kamala Harris, received nearly 80 million votes, a record in the US presidential election.

Trump has said he hopes the Supreme Court will intervene in the race in 2000, when the decision to stop reconsidering in Florida gave the election to Republican George W. Bush. On November 5, as the vote count continued, Trump released a tweet saying, “The US Supreme Court must decide!”

Since then, Trump and his tenants have attacked the election as flawed and filed The fury of the cases To try to prevent the results in the six war states. But they did not see the slightest sympathy from the judges, and almost all of them rejected their complaints about the security of postal ballots that millions of people voted from home during the Govt-19 epidemics.

Trump hopes the Supreme Court will still be open to his appeal, which he helped toward a conservative 6-3 majority, especially since the Supreme Court upheld Pennsylvania’s decision to accept postal votes by November 6, only 4-4 votes last month. Since then, Trump candidate Amy Connie Barrett has joined the court.

“Functional justice machines in Pennsylvania are covering up massive fraud allegations,” Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted after Friday’s verdict. “Go to Scotts!”

In the pre-Franois case, the Trump campaign called for 6.8 million voters in the state, or 700,000 voters who cast their ballots by mail in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and other democratically inclined areas.

In his stern verdict on November 21, Bran wrote: “In the face of such a startling decision, one can expect a plaintiff to be armed with compelling legal arguments and factual evidence of widespread corruption.” “It didn’t happen.”

A separate Republican challenge reached the Pennsylvania Supreme Court this week, preventing any race from certifying on the ballot. The administration of Democrat Governor Tom Wolf has opposed the move, saying it would prevent the state legislature and congressional delegation from sitting in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, Trump said the Nov. 3 election was not over yet. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Pitton’s victory in the White House on January 20.

“Of course I will. But you know that, ”Trump said Said at the White House, Taking questions from reporters for the first time since election day.

On Friday, however, he continued to attack Detroit, Atlanta and other democratic cities with large black populations as evidence of “massive voter fraud.” Without the evidence, a Pennsylvania poll observer found the computer memory drivers “gave Biden 50,000 votes,” he said.

All 50 states must certify their results before meeting with the Electoral College on December 14, and any challenge to the results must be resolved by December 8. Biden won both the election college and the popular vote by a wide margin.

