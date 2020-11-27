Home World Why Jadescape is the Best Condo?

Why Jadescape is the Best Condo?

Nov 27, 2020 0 Comments
The Jadescape condo is a newly established condo that comprises 1206 units and situated at Shunfu Road. In October 2018, JadeScape won two impressive and prestigious awards – the Best UDD and Best Private Condo Interior Design. Facilities around Jadescape comprise Thomson Plaza, Ang Kio Hub, Junction 8, and many F&B choices along Upper Thomson Road. 

The development consists of luxurious homes built in a modern style with a 1-5 bedroom, shopping areas, car parking area and pool, plazas, educational institutions, and all basic facilities. Homeowners relish superior-quality finishing, and the price of the price is so striking and creates it the cheapest project in the central region.

Jadescape Condo – Facilities and Features: 

Being a large-scale development sitting on a large plot close to 400,000 square feet, you should know that there abundant amenities and facilities will be found within JadeScape condo. Many developer’s smart house facilities comprise arranged QR use code for visitors and energy-saving aircon units. 

As per the developer, there are approximately 96 active & free facilities, which will be built between housing blocks. Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is the main attraction to beauty, nature, and sports lovers. 

And along with Geomancy Consultant, Tange Associates, ONG & ONG, Ecoplan Asia, Joey Yap, the development will also incorporate a first-class smart living system to all divisions. You will get the various types of facilities in the Jadescape executive condo. 

Jadescape Floor Plans and Main Attraction: 

The Jadescape executive condo will contain 1,206 units and six main commercial stores – spreading over seven residential blocks on a huge land area of 398,114 square feet. The floor of the unit for every flat comprises living-dining areas, bedrooms, and a balcony. 

Jadescape (executive condo) is one of the most excellent 8 projects with high trades; the other projects are Marina One, Parc Esta, Treasure At Tampines, Tapestry, Parc Clematis, Affinity, Florence Residence, mostly mass-market executive condominiums. 

The project site is 36,980.69 square meters or 398,109.07 square feet and will have seven towers and will have 403 two-bedders, 236 one-bedders, 265 three-bedders, 39 five-bedders, 261 four-bedders, and 2 penthouses.

  • Restaurants near JadeScape: Quantum Ketch Pte Ltd, Sin Kim Hua Pau Shop, The Black Sheep Cafe, Bishan Vegetarian Supply, and Nyonya Curry Puff Café, and more.
  Schools and Education Institute near JadeScape: Catholic High School, Whitley Secondary School, Apple Plus School Thomson Centre, Raffles Institution, and Ai Ton School. 
  • Shopping Malls Near JadeScape: Thomson Plaza, Sin Ming Centre, Bishan North Shopping Mall, Infinitz, The Little Traders, and more. 

Final Conclusion:

Being among the biggest project announces in 2018, JadeScape was extremely mentioned condo project recently just before its release – mainly due to its size, location, and innovative advantages being provided to prospective applicants. JadeScape is the best and new launching project situated at Shunfu Road. 

