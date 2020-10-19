Bolivia is waiting for the official election results, but the Socialist candidate is being congratulated

Socialist candidate Louis Ars is already receiving congratulatory messages.

“We have to lead the opposition and we will make Bolivia proud,” Mesa said on Twitter on Monday morning. He also thanked the voters who supported him.

The country’s interim president, Jeanine Ages, says the results so far suggest Ars has won.

“We do not have an official number yet, but from the data we have, Mr. Ars and [vice-presidential candidate] Mr. [David] Chokhuwanga has won the election. I congratulate the winners, ”Ages said on Twitter.