Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Europa League Live Score Updates | 26/11/2020

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE – This image has been created using a special effects lens filter) General view inside of the stadium prior to kick off during the UEFA Europa League Group J stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christopher Lee – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)
FULL TIME: TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
90 + 1 ‘Almost again for Scarlett as another fantastic move involving him and White sees him trying to cut back across across Vinicius – but it is just too far ahead of them.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
84 ‘SO ALMOST FOR SCARLETT! A fantastic ball from Winks for the 16-year-old to chase but his touch lets him down, before he wins the ball back brilliantly to White, who’s shot flashes past the post.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
81 ‘TRIPLE SUB FOR SPURS: Hart, Dele and Lucas come off for Whiteman, White and Scarlett.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
80 ‘Clarke does really well to hold his man off and find Winks on the edge, but his shot is slightly overcooked and over the bar.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
77 ‘The corner was cleared but Spurs come forward again. They aren’t done here. Vinicius’ shot is blocked but the home side regain possession and recycle.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
75 ‘Clarke wins a corner on the right hand side for Spurs.
GOAL !!! TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS (LUCAS MOURA 73 ‘)
73 ‘Fantastic from Vinicius who I mentioned earlier who now has a brace of goals and an assist, after controlling really well in the box and laying off Lucas who curls his ball into the far corner.
TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS
71 ‘Vinicius wins a foul off Grigore. He has been outstanding tonight.
TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS
67 ‘SUB FOR SPURS: Bale departs for Clarke
GOAL !!! TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS (WINKS 63 ‘)
That is incredible. Winks has caught the goalkeeper off his line from near the touchline opposite where the subs are sitting down. Incredible.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
57 ‘Huge chance for Bale after Doherty’s run in behind and header across the face of goal reaches him, but Iliev does enough to stop the Welshman from making it three.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
56 ‘And it’s a fantastic delivery from Despadov but not a single man in green commits and the ball runs out of play.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
55 ‘An opportunity now for Ludogorets to deliver a cross from a free kick after Tanganga wiped out Ikoko.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
52 ‘A yellow card for Ndombele who brings down a man in green who looked to escape on the counter attack. Clumsy, but the first clumsy error from him all day.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
50 ‘Almost for Spurs again as Doherty’s cut back to Lucas is out behind for another corner.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
49 ‘The corner initially goes all the way back to Winks, but Spurs knock the ball around a little bit to create space, before Winks delivered a neat ball to Dele who couldn’t get enough pace on his header.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
48 ‘Corner to Spurs as Davies’ cross is cleared behind.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
46 ‘Almost a goal straight away as Lucas curls in a cross towards Bale, the Welshman then heads the ball back towards the far corner but it’s wide and too far for Vinicius to reach.
SECOND HALF KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
46 ‘Were back running here as Spurs look for a third.
HALF TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
43 ‘Despodov has been shown a yellow card for leading with his arm into an aerial challenge with Ben Davies who is still on the ground.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
41 ‘The corner is swung in deep towards Doherty who cannot get a proper connection at the back post and Ludogorets will have a goal kick.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
40 ‘Doherty’s cross deflects behind a corner. The Bulgarians look knackered now.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
36 ‘Almost a third for Spurs as Lucas manages to get in behind but his shot on the bounce flies well over the bar.
GOAL !!! TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 34 ‘)
34 ‘Very unselfish from Dele Alli to slide the ball across for Vinicius to tap home after Ndombele’s fantastic solo run and shot forced a save from Iliev.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
25 ‘Comical moment there as a Ludogorets forward throws their foot high into the air to challenge for the ball, but Tanganga throws his head into the boot and the ball, winning it fairly but the Bulgarians are claiming for a free-kick.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
23 ‘Only a matter of time now until Spurs get their second, and it must be said that Ndombele looks incredibly sharp as he continues to toy with the Bulgarian side.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
21 ‘Vinicius almost turns provider as he lays the ball off for Bale who’s strike nearly finds the top corner but is fractionally too high.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
20 ‘Bale attempts an early cross for Lucas, but the ball is cleared as Spurs continue to press relentlessly.
GOAL !!! TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 17 ‘)
17 ‘Vinicius grabs his first goal for Spurs! It’s a composed finish from the Brazilian who gets on the end of Dele’s deflected through-ball attempt and slots home.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
14 ‘Vinicius holds off his defender and lays off Dele who doesn’t catch his strike in the way he would want and Ludogorets survive once again.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
13 ‘First sniff of goal for Vinicius who brings Lucas’ ball down in the box but his strike is miscued and goes well wide.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
11 ‘Bale’s free kick strikes the wall and is deflected just over for a corner.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
11 ‘Free kick on the edge on the area for Spurs after Ndombele draws a foul.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
10 ‘Doherty’s cross is met by Bale but his header has not got enough power or direction to cause any trouble.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
5 ‘The Bulgarian side cannot get out their own box at the moment, but still no chances yet.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
2 ‘Ndombele straight away has got Spurs off on the right foot with a few neat turns. Spurs in control from the start here.
KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
1 ‘We are running here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
TEAMS ARE OUT
The teams have walked out onto the pitch and we are almost ready to kick-off.
LAST TIME OUT
HALF AN HOUR UNTIL KICK OFF
