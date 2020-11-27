Home Top News Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Europa League Live Score Updates | 26/11/2020

Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Europa League Live Score Updates | 26/11/2020

Nov 27, 2020 0 Comments

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE – This image has been created using a special effects lens filter) General view inside of the stadium prior to kick off during the UEFA Europa League Group J stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christopher Lee – UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)

21: 5131 minutes ago

FULL TIME: TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

21: 4834 minutes ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

90 + 1 ‘Almost again for Scarlett as another fantastic move involving him and White sees him trying to cut back across across Vinicius – but it is just too far ahead of them.

21: 4141 minutes ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

84 ‘SO ALMOST FOR SCARLETT! A fantastic ball from Winks for the 16-year-old to chase but his touch lets him down, before he wins the ball back brilliantly to White, who’s shot flashes past the post.

21: 4042 minutes ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

21: 3844 minutes ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

81 ‘TRIPLE SUB FOR SPURS: Hart, Dele and Lucas come off for Whiteman, White and Scarlett.

21: 36an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

80 ‘Clarke does really well to hold his man off and find Winks on the edge, but his shot is slightly overcooked and over the bar.

21: 34an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

77 ‘The corner was cleared but Spurs come forward again. They aren’t done here. Vinicius’ shot is blocked but the home side regain possession and recycle.

21: 32an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

75 ‘Clarke wins a corner on the right hand side for Spurs.

21: 28an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS

71 ‘Vinicius wins a foul off Grigore. He has been outstanding tonight.

21: 24an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS

67 ‘SUB FOR SPURS: Bale departs for Clarke

21: 21an hour ago

GOAL !!! TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS (WINKS 63 ‘)

That is incredible. Winks has caught the goalkeeper off his line from near the touchline opposite where the subs are sitting down. Incredible.

21: 18an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

21: 14an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

57 ‘Huge chance for Bale after Doherty’s run in behind and header across the face of goal reaches him, but Iliev does enough to stop the Welshman from making it three.

21: 12an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

56 ‘And it’s a fantastic delivery from Despadov but not a single man in green commits and the ball runs out of play.

21: 11an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

55 ‘An opportunity now for Ludogorets to deliver a cross from a free kick after Tanganga wiped out Ikoko.

21: 09an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

52 ‘A yellow card for Ndombele who brings down a man in green who looked to escape on the counter attack. Clumsy, but the first clumsy error from him all day.

21: 07an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

50 ‘Almost for Spurs again as Doherty’s cut back to Lucas is out behind for another corner.

21: 06an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

49 ‘The corner initially goes all the way back to Winks, but Spurs knock the ball around a little bit to create space, before Winks delivered a neat ball to Dele who couldn’t get enough pace on his header.

21: 05an hour ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

48 ‘Corner to Spurs as Davies’ cross is cleared behind.

21: 02an hour ago

SECOND HALF KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

46 ‘Were back running here as Spurs look for a third.

20: 472 hours ago

HALF TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

20: 442 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

43 ‘Despodov has been shown a yellow card for leading with his arm into an aerial challenge with Ben Davies who is still on the ground.

20: 422 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

41 ‘The corner is swung in deep towards Doherty who cannot get a proper connection at the back post and Ludogorets will have a goal kick.

20: 412 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

40 ‘Doherty’s cross deflects behind a corner. The Bulgarians look knackered now.

20: 372 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

36 ‘Almost a third for Spurs as Lucas manages to get in behind but his shot on the bounce flies well over the bar.

20: 352 hours ago

GOAL !!! TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 34 ‘)

34 ‘Very unselfish from Dele Alli to slide the ball across for Vinicius to tap home after Ndombele’s fantastic solo run and shot forced a save from Iliev.

20: 332 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

20: 272 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

25 ‘Comical moment there as a Ludogorets forward throws their foot high into the air to challenge for the ball, but Tanganga throws his head into the boot and the ball, winning it fairly but the Bulgarians are claiming for a free-kick.

20: 242 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

23 ‘Only a matter of time now until Spurs get their second, and it must be said that Ndombele looks incredibly sharp as he continues to toy with the Bulgarian side.

20: 222 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

21 ‘Vinicius almost turns provider as he lays the ball off for Bale who’s strike nearly finds the top corner but is fractionally too high.

20: 212 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

20 ‘Bale attempts an early cross for Lucas, but the ball is cleared as Spurs continue to press relentlessly.

20: 152 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

14 ‘Vinicius holds off his defender and lays off Dele who doesn’t catch his strike in the way he would want and Ludogorets survive once again.

20: 142 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

13 ‘First sniff of goal for Vinicius who brings Lucas’ ball down in the box but his strike is miscued and goes well wide.

20: 122 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

11 ‘Bale’s free kick strikes the wall and is deflected just over for a corner.

20: 112 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

11 ‘Free kick on the edge on the area for Spurs after Ndombele draws a foul.

20: 112 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

10 ‘Doherty’s cross is met by Bale but his header has not got enough power or direction to cause any trouble.

20: 102 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

20: 072 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

20: 052 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

5 ‘The Bulgarian side cannot get out their own box at the moment, but still no chances yet.

20: 052 hours ago

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

2 ‘Ndombele straight away has got Spurs off on the right foot with a few neat turns. Spurs in control from the start here.

20: 002 hours ago

KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

1 ‘We are running here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

19: 582 hours ago

TEAMS ARE OUT

The teams have walked out onto the pitch and we are almost ready to kick-off.

19: 453 hours ago

LAST TIME OUT

19: 343 hours ago

HALF AN HOUR UNTIL KICK OFF

Let us know your score predictions by tweeting me @ Dan_H26!

19: 193 hours ago

STATE OF PLAY

19: 123 hours ago

ALLI STARTS

19: 083 hours ago

TEAM NEWS

19: 033 hours ago

TEAM NEWS

You May Also Like

The Knicks' NBA draft debate heats up after the introduction of Kate Cunningham

The Knicks’ NBA draft debate heats up after the introduction of Kate Cunningham

After locking Cheshire must go into Tier 2 - these are the rules

After locking Cheshire must go into Tier 2 – these are the rules

<p>Twenty two boroughs saw a fall in the number of confirmed cases</p>

Two-thirds of London corona virus cases are ‘tier 2’ capitalized in metropolitan areas

Remember Maradona, Latin American Patron Saint of the Pitch: The Picture Show: NPR

Remember Maradona, Latin American Patron Saint of the Pitch: The Picture Show: NPR

Football: Atletico held a home draw with the locomotive to make them hate it

Football: Atletico held a home draw with the locomotive to make them hate it

BBC bosses say 'Gavin and Stacey' will return "one day"

BBC bosses say ‘Gavin and Stacey’ will return “one day”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *