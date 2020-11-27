Home Economy Corona Virus Australia Live News: South Australia’s Corona Virus Transformation Team is meeting for the first time

Corona Virus Australia Live News: South Australia’s Corona Virus Transformation Team is meeting for the first time

Nov 27, 2020 0 Comments
Corona Virus Australia Live News: South Australia's Corona Virus Transformation Team is meeting for the first time

The teenage girl did ‘absolutely’ the right thing

Professor Nicola Spurier, Chief Health Officer of South Australia speaks at ABC Breakfast.

Professor Spurier gives some details about the case of a teenage girl who tested positive after visiting the Woodville pizza bar.

“We know he went to the pizza bar – he had pre-ordered, so he was at the pizza bar for a short time and took it on November 14th,” Professor Spourier said.

“We know there were people who cooked pizzas and worked on the pizza bar that was contagious that day. It’s a very long incubation period and his results are not entirely clear, but it’s absolutely applicable to everyone in South Australia. You bought a pizza from that pizza bar. To go alone. “

Professor Spurier said this shows that the virus is highly contagious and that we need to “be extra careful.”

“He has a lot of detailed information about this young woman and her family,” the CHO said, but he would not provide further details.

“I can say that this young man did absolutely right.”

Professor Spurier reiterated that there was no “clear cut” as a result and that they were taking a “more cautious” approach in South Australia.

READ  Birmingham car major gang kills Audi and Mercedes worth 100k

You May Also Like

M&S cancels the box office opening plan, saying all stores will now be closed

M&S cancels the box office opening plan, saying all stores will now be closed

Black Friday Vacuum Deals: Sale at Pissel, Shark, Tyson, Hoover, Nieto and many more

Black Friday Vacuum Deals: Sale at Pissel, Shark, Tyson, Hoover, Nieto and many more

Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Retailers reveal the best Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals

'Nothing has changed': Kremlin and Putin will not recognize President-elect Pita despite Trump's announcement

‘Nothing has changed’: Kremlin and Putin will not recognize President-elect Pita despite Trump’s announcement

Grocery store employees fear they will get sick as cases of corona virus continue to rise

Grocery store employees fear they will get sick as cases of corona virus continue to rise

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *