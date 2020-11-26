Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Cornwall saw 35 positive corona virus tests across the district, the latest figures show.

The latest figures, released by the government as of 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 25, show there are now 3,625 confirmed Govt-19 cases in the county.

There is a daily count It has risen slightly from yesterday’s 20 cases.

The latest cluster data for new positive corona virus cases from November 14 to November 20 shows five areas with more than 200 case rates per 100,000 people.

Collington and Pennsylvania currently have 19 cases with 227.6 percent. Podmin East has 19 cases with 225.1 percent.

The Kingsand, Anthony and Maryfield area has 14 cases with 221.3 percent.

Bernford and Coonhawner have 12 cases with 20 cases, and 16 cases with 200 cases in Bodmin West.

Recent statistics show that there are 28 cluster free areas, which means that no more than three areas are seen in a single seven day period.

Latest Govt Clusters for November 14th and November 20th