Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Cornwall saw 35 positive corona virus tests across the district, the latest figures show.
The latest figures, released by the government as of 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 25, show there are now 3,625 confirmed Govt-19 cases in the county.
There is a daily count It has risen slightly from yesterday’s 20 cases.
The latest cluster data for new positive corona virus cases from November 14 to November 20 shows five areas with more than 200 case rates per 100,000 people.
Collington and Pennsylvania currently have 19 cases with 227.6 percent. Podmin East has 19 cases with 225.1 percent.
The Kingsand, Anthony and Maryfield area has 14 cases with 221.3 percent.
Bernford and Coonhawner have 12 cases with 20 cases, and 16 cases with 200 cases in Bodmin West.
Recent statistics show that there are 28 cluster free areas, which means that no more than three areas are seen in a single seven day period.
Latest Govt Clusters for November 14th and November 20th
Cornwall
Collington & Pennsylvania
19
227.6
Cornwall
Bodmin East
19
225.1
Cornwall
Kingsand, Anthony & Maryfield
14
221.3
Cornwall
Bernford & Coonhorn
12
202.1
Cornwall
Podmin West
16
200.1
Cornwall
Woodridge
13
183.1
Cornwall
Butt & Stratton
16
150
Cornwall
Crombound Road, East and Newburgh of St. Newlin
10
145.6
Cornwall
Trebetheric & Whitecross
8
142.1
Cornwall
Ilogan & Portreet
10
140.4
Cornwall
St. Nyod & St. Clear
8
121.1
Cornwall
Poundstock & Gilcompton
9
119.1
Cornwall
St. Columb Major & St. Mawgan
12
105
Cornwall
Saint Germans & Saint Mellian
6
89.2
Cornwall
Roche & Cos Moore
7
88.7
Cornwall
St. Agnes & Mount Hawk
7
83.6
Cornwall
Aldarnun & Stoke Climbsland
7
82.4
Cornwall
St. Astel East & Carlion Bay
8
81.1
Cornwall
Newke West
6
81
Cornwall
Kannislake & Callstock
5
77.4
Cornwall
St. Yves & Hallstown
5
71.9
Cornwall
Saltash Latchrook & St. Stephen’s
4
71.7
Cornwall
Croven, Ventron & Stidians
6
70.9
Cornwall
Pool & Logan Highway
6
69.2
Cornwall
St. Astel North & Carclays
5
68.4
Cornwall
Shortlance, Chasewater & Cornon Towns
6
66.4
Cornwall
St. Priward, Tread & Lonivate
4
64.1
Cornwall
Torpoint
3
57.5
Cornwall
Turo West
6
57.2
Cornwall
St. Columbus Minor & Port
5
56.9
Cornwall
Saltash Town & Filmier
4
56.3
Cornwall
Marathi, St. Earth & Quinier Kvitian
5
52
Cornwall
Lanreith, Belind & Polron
4
50.9
Cornwall
St. Astel Central
5
49.3
Cornwall
Truro East
4
47
Cornwall
Truro South & Central
3
46.4
Cornwall
Lostwidth & Benwidick
5
45.4
Cornwall
Topwalls, Addington & Menheniot
4
45.2
Cornwall
Bonsanood, Maybe Burnhouse & Constantine
5
43.5
Cornwall
By
3
42.2
Cornwall
Helston
5
41.1
Cornwall
North of Redruth
3
40.4
Cornwall
Newke East
4
40.1
Cornwall
Palmwood North
3
38.2
Cornwall
Redruth South
3
37.1
Cornwall
Liskart
0-2
Cornwall
Mid Saltash
0-2
Cornwall
Louis & Polbero
0-2
Cornwall
Probus & Roseland
0-2
Cornwall
Mylar Bridge & Frockpool
0-2
Cornwall
Benrin
0-2
Cornwall
Palmouth East
0-2
Cornwall
Falmouth West & South
0-2
Cornwall
St. Day & Lanner
0-2
Cornwall
Comborn East
0-2
Cornwall
Comfort West
0-2
Cornwall
Combourne South
0-2
Cornwall
Portleven, Brage & Bra Sands
0-2
Cornwall
Lizard
0-2
Cornwall
Crackington & Dindigul
0-2
Cornwall
Camelford & Tresmir
0-2
Cornwall
Launceston
0-2
Cornwall
Batstow & St. Easy
0-2
Cornwall
Hell
0-2
Cornwall
Downock, Leland & Corbis Bay
0-2
Cornwall
West Benwith & St. Burian
0-2
Cornwall
Bensons North
0-2
Cornwall
Pensions Quay
0-2
Cornwall
St. Just & Lands End
0-2
Cornwall
Bensons South & Newlin
0-2
Cornwall
Trevon, Coombe & Foxhole
0-2
Cornwall
Divertreeth & Fowie
0-2
Cornwall
Mewakissi & Polkuth
0-2