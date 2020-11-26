Home Economy Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Nov 26, 2020 0 Comments
Recent corona virus clusters and cases across Cornwall

Cornwall saw 35 positive corona virus tests across the district, the latest figures show.

The latest figures, released by the government as of 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 25, show there are now 3,625 confirmed Govt-19 cases in the county.

There is a daily count It has risen slightly from yesterday’s 20 cases.

The latest cluster data for new positive corona virus cases from November 14 to November 20 shows five areas with more than 200 case rates per 100,000 people.

Collington and Pennsylvania currently have 19 cases with 227.6 percent. Podmin East has 19 cases with 225.1 percent.

The Kingsand, Anthony and Maryfield area has 14 cases with 221.3 percent.

Bernford and Coonhawner have 12 cases with 20 cases, and 16 cases with 200 cases in Bodmin West.

Recent statistics show that there are 28 cluster free areas, which means that no more than three areas are seen in a single seven day period.

Latest Govt Clusters for November 14th and November 20th

Cornwall

Collington & Pennsylvania

19

227.6

Cornwall

Bodmin East

19

225.1

Cornwall

Kingsand, Anthony & Maryfield

14

221.3

Cornwall

Bernford & Coonhorn

12

202.1

Cornwall

Podmin West

16

200.1

Cornwall

Woodridge

13

183.1

Cornwall

Butt & Stratton

16

150

Cornwall

Crombound Road, East and Newburgh of St. Newlin

10

145.6

Cornwall

Trebetheric & Whitecross

8

142.1

Cornwall

Ilogan & Portreet

10

140.4

Cornwall

St. Nyod & St. Clear

8

121.1

Cornwall

Poundstock & Gilcompton

9

119.1

Cornwall

St. Columb Major & St. Mawgan

12

105

Cornwall

Saint Germans & Saint Mellian

6

89.2

Cornwall

Roche & Cos Moore

7

88.7

Cornwall

St. Agnes & Mount Hawk

7

83.6

Cornwall

Aldarnun & Stoke Climbsland

7

82.4

Cornwall

St. Astel East & Carlion Bay

8

81.1

Cornwall

Newke West

6

81

Cornwall

Kannislake & Callstock

5

77.4

Cornwall

St. Yves & Hallstown

5

71.9

Cornwall

Saltash Latchrook & St. Stephen’s

4

71.7

Cornwall

Croven, Ventron & Stidians

6

70.9

Cornwall

Pool & Logan Highway

6

69.2

Cornwall

St. Astel North & Carclays

5

68.4

Cornwall

Shortlance, Chasewater & Cornon Towns

6

66.4

Cornwall

St. Priward, Tread & Lonivate

4

64.1

Cornwall

Torpoint

3

57.5

Cornwall

Turo West

6

57.2

Cornwall

St. Columbus Minor & Port

5

56.9

Cornwall

Saltash Town & Filmier

4

56.3

Cornwall

Marathi, St. Earth & Quinier Kvitian

5

52

Cornwall

Lanreith, Belind & Polron

4

50.9

Cornwall

St. Astel Central

5

49.3

Cornwall

Truro East

4

47

Cornwall

Truro South & Central

3

46.4

Cornwall

Lostwidth & Benwidick

5

45.4

Cornwall

Topwalls, Addington & Menheniot

4

45.2

Cornwall

Bonsanood, Maybe Burnhouse & Constantine

5

43.5

Cornwall

By

3

42.2

Cornwall

Helston

5

41.1

Cornwall

North of Redruth

3

40.4

Cornwall

Newke East

4

40.1

Cornwall

Palmwood North

3

38.2

Cornwall

Redruth South

3

37.1

Cornwall

Liskart

0-2

Cornwall

Mid Saltash

0-2

Cornwall

Louis & Polbero

0-2

Cornwall

Probus & Roseland

0-2

Cornwall

Mylar Bridge & Frockpool

0-2

Cornwall

Benrin

0-2

Cornwall

Palmouth East

0-2

Cornwall

Falmouth West & South

0-2

Cornwall

St. Day & Lanner

0-2

Cornwall

Comborn East

0-2

Cornwall

Comfort West

0-2

Cornwall

Combourne South

0-2

Cornwall

Portleven, Brage & Bra Sands

0-2

Cornwall

Lizard

0-2

Cornwall

Crackington & Dindigul

0-2

Cornwall

Camelford & Tresmir

0-2

Cornwall

Launceston

0-2

Cornwall

Batstow & St. Easy

0-2

Cornwall

Hell

0-2

Cornwall

Downock, Leland & Corbis Bay

0-2

Cornwall

West Benwith & St. Burian

0-2

Cornwall

Bensons North

0-2

Cornwall

Pensions Quay

0-2

Cornwall

St. Just & Lands End

0-2

Cornwall

Bensons South & Newlin

0-2

Cornwall

Trevon, Coombe & Foxhole

0-2

Cornwall

Divertreeth & Fowie

0-2

Cornwall

Mewakissi & Polkuth

0-2

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

