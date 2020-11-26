Home Economy M&S cancels the box office opening plan, saying all stores will now be closed

Nov 26, 2020 0 Comments
Marx & Spencer will close all its stores on Boxing Day this year.

The chain had planned to open 200 stores to shoppers the day after Christmas.

But after the decision to temporarily ease corona virus controls over the Christmas period, M&S employees decided to allow their families to spend an extra day.

CEO Steve Rowe said: “Throughout the epidemic, our colleagues have gone above and beyond to deliver to our customers, and as we enter the busy festive season they redouble their efforts again to help our customers deliver the Christmas magic. Families and friends. “

The stores will be closed and M&S will close its customer contact center and its distribution center in Castle Donington.

Rowe added: “2020 was a uniquely challenging year for everyone. This Christmas, the celebrations will be more precious than ever.”

But until Christmas, the staff working in the stores will be working harder than ever.

In the run-up to Christmas, M&S has launched a number of new initiatives – including this one Spark Book & Shop The service, which allows customers to book a shopping slot at their convenience, has accelerated its update-free technology across all UK stores.

About 400 stores will be open until midnight in the days leading up to Christmas – which runs its longest trading hours from December 21st to 23rd.

“We are open more and more until Christmas, and we have accelerated the launch of new digital services such as Sparks Book & Shop to prepare our customers, but we have decided to close our operations on Boxing Day,” Rowe said.

“It’s a great decision, but it’s absolutely perfect due to the incredible effort put in by everyone in the most challenging situations.”

