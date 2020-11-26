Black Friday Vacuum Deals: Sale at Pissel, Shark, Tyson, Hoover, Nieto and many more

This is part of the story Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET’s gift selection with expert advice, reviews and suggestions for the latest technology gifts for you and your family.

The Good Friday The shopping season is here and the big sale has already begun. One of the biggest contract types this year is, as usual, vacuum cleaners. Whether you are looking for a wireless model or a full robot vacuum, the best brands such as Hoover, Nieto, Tyson, Shark, Pistol and many more are already offering great discounts, or coming soon.

read more: Black Silver Tyson Deals: Save $ 150 to $ 200 now on V8 and Milk Animal, V7 and V10 coming soon

So, even if you want to see less of a Tyson or Rumba, you have come to the right place. Here are the best Black Friday 2020 deals available right now, with some corners around them. Keep in mind that prices were accurate at the time of release, but we see frequent fluctuations every day.

Chris Monroe / CNET Shark’s Robot Vacuum is on sale for $ 195. Almost half the price for a vacuum cleaning your house for you is not a bad deal. Thanks to the home mapping feature, you can limit its coverage to certain rooms.

Buy the best Save $ 100 from Hover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet drywall that can handle hard wood, tile, laminate and area rugs.

Tyler Listenby / CNET If you can not buy the latest and greatest of Tyson V11 model, V10 Absolute is a solid compromise. It is wireless (according to Tyson, with one hour of battery life), and provides an air filtration system that expels clean air and converts it to a portable system. READ The name of the victim of the Stoke-on-Trent 'murder' during the investigation is police

iRobot Save $ 200 on the IRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum. Best Buy has slashed its price to $ 300. This is a good deal for an automatic floor cleaner, which navigates properly and works with the mobile app, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa.

Walmart This robot coming from a shark does not cost an arm and a leg to vacuum. Still, it’s smart enough to connect with its own dustbin, map sites and your home wifi. Today, November 25th, starting at 4pm PD (until 7pm), Walmart will be selling for $ 70 from its list price.

Pissal Designed to deal with dirty, bitter and pet hair, the Pixel IconPad Wireless Vacuum runs a convenient rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights for vacuum in dark corners. With a list price of List 350, the IconPad is priced at $ 250.

Buy the best The crosswave has two water tanks designed to clean both rough surfaces and area rugs. One tank collects dirty water and the other contains the device’s cleaning solution.

Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum from Shark usually sells for 30 230. Now Amazon sells it for $ 80 less than usual.

The goal The Black Silver target has an exclusive deal on the Tyson V8 motorhead. The wireless stick vacuum is usually 80 380, but $ 150 is discounted for a limited time.

iRobot The Rumba i3 Plus is one of Europe’s most affordable robot vacuum models. Still, it is relatively new and comes with many of the bells and whistles you see on expensive robots. For example, the i3 Plus connects with WiFi, speaks to the cloud, has a mobile app and creates floor maps while cleaning it. It has a charging dock that empties the vacuum dustpin perfectly after cleaning. READ Corona virus: Oxford vaccine boss says Gov. Jab will be ready for 'small chance' before Christmas | UK News

Brian Bennett / CNET Another advanced robot vacuum that can empty its own dustpin is the Depot Osmo T8. Made by Ecovax, this machine uses sophisticated navigation system to effectively clean the floors. It comes with a wiper attachment to wipe hard floor without wiping.

Chris Monroe / CNET The Neato D4 is usually priced at 30 430, but is currently priced at 30 330, and you can save another $ 50 when using the promo code NEATOAFF50 In update. This is a great price for NATO’s laser smart navigation technology and 75 minutes of battery life.