Dave Chappell praises Netflix for agreeing to take on the old sketch show

After leaving Comedy Central due to creative differences, the stand-up comedian explains that he ‘never got paid’ to co-produce, act and produce the ‘Chappells Show’.

AceShowbiz – Netflix bosses have pulled all the episodes Dave ChappellOld sketch show from streaming service at funny request.

“Chappells Show”, which aired on Comedy Central for the American cable network from 2003 to 2006, was recently available to Netflix subscribers, but the cult comedy series disappeared from the stage Monday night (November 23) – and on Tuesday morning, Chappell explained why.

He shared a video clip from one of the latest stand-up kicks on Instagram, explaining that he “never got paid” to produce, act and produce his own show after Viacom left CBS-owned network due to creative differences.

Chappell insists that non-payment is legal because he was part of a deal he signed when he was a young comedian with a child, but he still worries about the fallout, especially as TV executives continue to make money with his reputation with exclusive license deals – similar to those with Netflix representatives.

However, when he discovered that “Chappell’s Show” was on Netflix, he recently worked with three lucrative stand-up specials, he solved the problem with company executives, explaining how he did not earn royalties – and they were the “stolen” series.

In Instagram footage titled “Unforgiven,” he told viewers, “That’s why I want to work at Netflix. I want to work at Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company wasn’t even there. , I’m angry …. how can they not know? ”

“Then you know what I did? I called them and I told them it makes me feel bad. And do you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it from their platform so I could feel better. That’s why I was on Netflix.” With F ** Q. Because they paid me my money, they do what they say they are going to do, and they go beyond what you would expect from an entrepreneur. ”

“They did something because I thought they might be wrong,” he added. “I do – it shows that if you are F ** King streaming, you are fencing off stolen goods.”

Although “Chappell’s Show” is no longer on Netflix, it is available on Comedy Central and CBS All Access platforms, as well as the HBO Max.