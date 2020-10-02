Shawn Mendes Drops ‘Wonder’ Music Video & Song – Watch & Listen – Hollywood Life

When is Shawn Mendes going to drop new music? ‘Wonder’ is no more because ‘Senorita’ singer has shared a new video for her amazing new song.

The next stage Shawn MendesThe business started on October 2nd. Two years after the 22-year-old Canadian singer released his self-titled album – a year after he and his girlfriend Camila Cabello, 23, unleashed their massive success with “Senorita” – Shawn helped to renew his fans’ “miracle” feeling with the title song of his new album.

On Oct. 2, Shawn dropped both the song and the video, and in the three-minute mini-movie, Shawn is seen riding a train, running through a forest, and blowing his fist into the air while watching the ocean. While standing on a cliff, a wave crashes in front of Shawn, soaking him wet. Since he only wears a white tank top, it becomes completely visible, so you can see all of his muscles.

Shawn announced the arrival of “Wonder” and his upcoming album by releasing a short teaser on September 30th. In the 90-second video, a couple of swallows (like a tattoo on his hand) fly through an open window in a secluded city apartment. “FAMOUS MUSICIAN GONE MISSING” reads the headline of the newspaper respectfully thrown at the coffee table. There is an unfinished painting in the corner, the canvas showing the scene on the back of a man turned to the viewer. Every time the camera zooms in, Shawn plays the piano on a nearby double mattress. Shawn promised that the trailer would “get lost” with surprise.

Apart from this, Shawn has shared a handwritten letter on social media. “I missed you all so much! I know this has been a very scary year for everyone, so I send buckets of love to all of you, ”he wrote. “I wrote an album. This’Miracle. ‘Part of me feels like it was written on paper and recorded in a song. I tried to be as real and honest as I always have been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album, I’ve wanted to create for a long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love all of you so much. It’s the album’s debut on December 4, and the first single ‘Wonder’ ended this Friday. Hope you can hear ahead. “

Shawn’s biggest fan sparked his excitement for this new project. “The world can always use some magic, beauty and wonder, but especially now,” Camila wrote on September 30, while sharing a teaser for her new song and album. “[Shawn] What a beautiful gift to the world, “he added, adding that he and Shawn may have called it quits.” He designed this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit and his essence with pure intentions. My dear, I am so proud of the person you are and I am so glad to see and hear your heart. “

To help roll Miracle, Shawn created a website (WhatIsWonder.com) that offers a 360 degree tour of the apartment in a teaser. A sheet of notebook paper indicates a possible tracklist (h / t billboard): Introduction, “Miracle,” “I can’t take my eyes off you,” “Lost in Japan,” “Never be alone,” “Look at the stars,” “Losers,” “Why,” “Always You,” “Monster (w / Special Guest),” “High” and “Picture of the Moon. ”The album is coming out on December 4th, so fans will have to play this song again and again until then.