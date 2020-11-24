Who was the first ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest host? : NPR

Change the title Andhra Andhra

Former Jeopardy! The champion, writer and guy of all kinds, Ken Jennings, will be the first guest on the long-running Trivia sports show, officials said Monday.

The NoticeOn November 8, two weeks after the death of co-host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer, he explained that “Jeopardy! Medieval Guests of the Family” will be hosting the event, which was hosted by Trebeck from 1984 until the beginning of this year.

“We will resume production on 11/30,” the show’s official Twitter account said, adding that additional guest appearances will be announced later.

Jennings responded to the tweet.

“There will only be one Alex Trebeck, but I’m proud to be helping Jeopardy! To get this out in January,” Wrote.

Jennings made show history after winning 74 straight games in 2004 and 2005. The record-breaking streak earned him $3,370,700. (“Brad Rutter is the highest grosser of all time on any TV sports show, with a total of 4,688,436 hits, ‘Jeopardy!'” ABC News.)

Many years later, Jennings acquired Watson, an IBM supercomputer the size of 10 refrigerators. In the TV version of the Man vs. Machine, the engine won.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! And he always said that he wanted the show to follow him. We will respect his legacy by continuing to produce the show he wanted,” said executive producer Mike Richards.

For more than three decades, Trebeck led the project, earning a place in the “Guinness Book of World Records” for most game show episodes presented by the same host.

The permanent replacement host for Trebek has not yet been named.