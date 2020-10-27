How To Apply For Temporary Christmas Roles After Seasonal Vacancies Increase

Royal Mail is set to hire registered temporary workers this Christmas to handle the increased volume of cards and parcels.

The postal service is looking for 33,000 temporary employees during the festive season, two-thirds more than usual.

It typically employs between 15,000 and 23,000 extra staff between October and January to help sort additional parcels, cards and letters sent during the Christmas period.

I Newsletter Recent news and analysis

Seasonal workers support the more than 115,000 permanent postmen and women who order and deliver mail throughout the year.

Here is what you need to know about Royal Mail Recruitment Driver.

Why are there so many jobs this year?

Christmas has always been the busiest time of the year for the postal service – but as shopping online due to the corona virus epidemic and families being separated by social distance activities, Royal Mail expects an even bigger rise in office this year.

Royal Mail Chief Human Resources Officer Sally Ashford said: “We believe it is important that Royal Mail continue to deliver in these unprecedented times.

read more The UK launches Christmas shopping early, providing much-needed incentives for retailers

“We want to do everything we can to deliver Christmas to our customers and support the epidemic effort.

“It helps the whole country celebrate and be safe during these difficult times.”

How many jobs are there?

Other jobs include more than 13,000 post office sorting records in the UK, about 1,400 posts in Scotland, 700 posts in Wales and 500 posts in Northern Ireland.

Royal Mail’s new Covit-19 test kit collection team will need additional workers.

Royal Mail has launched a recruitment drive to bring in 33,000 employees to deliver packages and envelopes for Christmas (Photo: Justin Talis / AFP via Getty)

How do I get a job near me?

Those wishing to apply should visit Christmas Recruitment Page of the Royal Mail Or call the automated helpline at 0345 600 1785.

The website allows you to search for jobs by keywords and locations, making it easy to locate positions near where you live.

For a company, being an “efficient” and “detail-focused” employee is more important than whether you have previous experience. Those who have previously worked in a warehouse or have done sorting work are especially welcome to apply.

You need to be comfortable to stand for a long time and be able to meet the fast pace of Royal Mail’s distribution centers.

Pay may vary depending on where you work and experience. However, according to the estimated salary from 37 employees at the work site In fact Christmas temporary workers may be paid 64 10.64 per hour, which is higher than the national living wage.