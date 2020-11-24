Dustin Fourier: Connor McGregor’s review of UFC 257 is about business, not revenge

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the official booking for the much-anticipated reconsideration between Conor McGregor and Dustin Fourier, which is set to land on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on January 23, 2021 at UFC 257.

The two met in the first round of the UFC 178 in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2014, when MacRae knocked out “The Diamond”. While I would like to say that many fighters have learned a lot from their first fight to reconsider, it is not so for the fighter because he cannot take much from the loss. Because the two have grown and matured into fighters ever since, and six years later it will be a completely different rivalry.

“He was obviously a great fighter in finishing a few guys in front of me in his UFC career, but this time we’ve both very established, more experienced, more mature fighters, and you’ve getting a completely different fight here,” Fourier said. MMA Junkie.

“I was emotional at first. I wanted to hurt the boy. This time I want to surpass him and beat him. This is business. This is not a bad thing at all, “he said.

Also, Fourier does not go out for revenge, saying that this fight is an attempt to improve his life by resisting the attempt to get back a man who did not care much in his first encounter.

“When I was younger, I fought with a lot of emotion. This is not the only thing for me. This is not even available to me. This is not a revenge type for me. It’s about moving my life forward and putting my family in a better place. Not trying to get back a guy who got me. This is just business. ”

When it comes down to it, there is no enmity between the two other than natural rivalry. The two recently intervened with Dana White & Co and tried to create a charitable feud between themselves.

Nevertheless, “Notorious” has pledged to donate K 500K to Boer’s “The Good Fight” Foundation. That being said, just because they go to fight without any hard feeling doesn’t mean one of them will pump the brakes. This is because the winner will receive a த்தை 155 title.

Against whom, to be seen.