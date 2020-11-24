Home Top News Direct Christmas Govt Project Announcement from Boris Johnson

Nov 24, 2020 0 Comments
Boris Johnson is set to announce plans for a new reinforced three-tier structure when the lockout ends on December 2nd.

The Prime Minister will present his “Govt-19 Winter Plan” to the General Assembly at 3.30 pm today, which will include details on how families can spend time together this Christmas.

The Prime Minister will address a press conference tonight at 7 p.m.

He will be joined by Professor Chris Witty, Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, and Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group.

The new rules will apply to the strict three-tier system of local regulations in the UK to keep the virus under control.

It is expected that non-essential shops and gyms will be allowed to reopen when the current restrictions end on December 2nd.

The current 10pm curfew order for pubs, restaurants and bars will be revoked, allowing people extra hours to finish their meals and drinks.

But reports from People say that’s just what’s happening Layer 3 Trips may only be allowed to be provided.

On Sunday, ministers from the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland agreed to allow “a small number of extra home bubbles” at Christmas.

However, we will have to wait until Thursday to find out which layer each part will enter.

The change on December 3 is expected to mean that non-essential shops, restaurants, pubs and gyms can reopen in the capital.

