Macy entertains New York City essential workers with holiday window displays

That’s why Macy dedicated his 2020 holiday window displays to essential workers in NYC at their primary Herald Square store.
The animated and interactive footage released on Thursday reads, “First responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and New Yorkers a form of thank-you letter showing their depression, good humor and optimism”, according to Macy’s news release.
More than 100 “Santa’s assistants” – including artists, animators, electricians and lighting professionals – have designed and assembled the six window displays. It took about two weeks to complete them, Macis said.
“Macy’s is part of New York City’s fabric. This year’s famous holiday windows reflect the power, frustration and passion of our flexible community,” said Scott Devin, vice president of visual trade at Macy’s.
“We would like to thank the first responders, the essential workers and the daily New Yorkers who came together this year to respond to each other and to the city we call home. . ”
All have six windows, each with a unique layout that showcases the New York City scene with neon lights and “thank you” in 16 different languages. At peak times, more than 10,000 people walk through the windows, the news release said.
Macy’s is best known for the holiday window displays that first appeared during a holiday in New York in 1874. New Yorkers and visitors can admire the bright window displays on the Broadway side of Herald Square until January 1, 2021.