Macy entertains New York City essential workers with holiday window displays

That’s why Macy dedicated his 2020 holiday window displays to essential workers in NYC at their primary Herald Square store.

The animated and interactive footage released on Thursday reads, “First responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and New Yorkers a form of thank-you letter showing their depression, good humor and optimism”, according to Macy’s news release.

More than 100 “Santa’s assistants” – including artists, animators, electricians and lighting professionals – have designed and assembled the six window displays. It took about two weeks to complete them, Macis said.

“Macy’s is part of New York City’s fabric. This year’s famous holiday windows reflect the power, frustration and passion of our flexible community,” said Scott Devin, vice president of visual trade at Macy’s.