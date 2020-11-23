Isolation will be replaced by a test program before Christmas

BCeremonial travel companies are facing an increase in accommodation bookings for next year and a renewed appetite for festive trips. Confidence has risen in the light of vaccine improvements and the UK’s lockout – as well as the new five-day trial system for incoming travelers is expected to be announced later today.

Jonathan Knight, Founder CoolCamping.com He said December bookings had increased by 60 per cent compared to last year and there was another increase last week. “Customers are more confident that the controls will ease,” he says. “Interestingly, despite the significant spike in the holidays starting on the first two weekends in December, again in the New Year, Christmas bookings are included, indicating that people are not expecting to reunite with others at that time.”

He adds: “Most of the bookings we receive now are actually in 2021, so people are clearly moving forward. Last November, the average reservation was 68 days ahead, while this November has improved to 155 days, which is the biggest change in behavior. ”

A spokesman Under Thatch, Offering cottages around the UK, told us: “Booking is actually quite normal in December this year. We would be full by now on the weekends if not for the lock, so the demand will definitely be there. But the big story for us is that pre-sales are significant until 2021. Losers in 2020 are premium assets that can be booked in advance on the beach for 2021, especially due to our flexible booking policy. ”

An agent Cotswold Highway, Weighs: “Since the beginning of last week, we have been receiving many more inquiries regarding the December holidays. Of all the bookings we made in November, 36 percent were for December and 52 percent for the first half of next year. The only repeal we see in December is due to government restrictions, mostly related to the ‘Rule of Six’. ”