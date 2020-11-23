Hollywood Life – See photos of all her hosting outfits

Taraji b. Henson kicked off his AMAs hosting kick on November 22 in a bright silver mini dress! He paired his red carpet ensemble with a beaded helmet and silver jewelry. Check out Taraji’s first look and all of her hosting outfits!

The actress kicked off her hosting kick with an electrifying dance routine to an old and new hit. She showed off her dancing skills in a white dress and bright tights with white sneakers J ZShe said “your shoulder is dirty” Megan Fire Stallion“Savage.” Taraji finished his opening performance Cardi b And Megan’s No. 1 hit, “Wap”, before putting Kiposh on it, “It’s Family Friendly TV!”

Since there was “no time” for a change of clothes, Taraji threw a brown, sheer coat over her matching bed jumpsuit. “I’m so glad to be here,” he began, gasping for breath from breaking a move (or 20). Referring to the COVID-19 infection, Taraji admitted, “I get out of bed and enjoy some real style.” But he promised that “being home with Taraji” was going to be a “party”.

“It’s time to remember that we are a country, and we need to love each other more. We ‘re going to have fun, embrace our neighbors and come together through music,” he said, and then, “Me too. [Jennifer Lopez] Makes 50 the new 20! ”And, we win!

For Taraji’s second appearance, The What women want The actress sis in another bright number. This time, he was wearing a rugged, halter dress that was a stunning shade of blue.

This year’s AMAs are broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. JLo, Weekend, Billy Elish, Justin Bieber And the best artists will stage the expected performances. While AMAs will definitely be different this time around, Taraji is focused on improving the mood after a challenging year.

“AMAs unite the music community to celebrate the fact that all artists – fans really run.” Hidden figures The actress said in a press release. “As a presenter and a fan this year – I’m proud to take the stage, for promising to be the electrification night of music.”

Tonight’s show marks the first public appearance since Taraji’s divorce from his fianc was confirmed. Kelvin Hayden Ann October 19 episode Breakfast Club. When discussing ways Women deal with “traumatic men,” Taraji said, adding that the long-term relationship “didn’t work”.

Super Bowl nominated XLI Champion Taraji on May 2018 on Mother’s Day. The actress and former NFL player was initially scheduled to tie the knot in April, however, she decided Delay marriages Possible random weather.