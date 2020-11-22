Bobby Brown She has spoken for the first time since her son died.

Brown Jr., 28, was found Wednesday after police called for a “medical emergency” at his home in Encino.

The cause of death has not yet been announced, but TMZ reports that he experienced “fever-like symptoms” in the days leading up to his death. His family has insisted that Brown Jr. is not Govt-19.

In the published statement To TMZ, R&B Zambavan Brown asked fans to “keep my family in your prayers at this time”.

He wrote: “Losing my son at this time in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to describe the pain. ”

The sky got an angel, but I lost my soul mate – babiblu🖤 (@ AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020

His tribute comes after Brown Jr.’s brother Landon shared a black and white photo of his siblings on Instagram. “I will love you forever, King,” he captioned.

His girlfriend Anna Reid tweeted: “Heaven received an angel, but I lost my soul.”

Brown Jr.’s death comes eight years after his stepmother, Whitney Houston, accidentally drowned in a bath. Houston’s daughter and her half-sister, 22-year-old Bobby Christina, died in 2015 in a similar situation to her mother.

Bobby Brown Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps as a singer and released one of his final tracks, ‘Say Something’ in September.

Bobby Brown Sr., best known for his hits like ‘My Progressive’, ‘Every Little Step’ and ‘Rock Witshaw’, has five children still alive.