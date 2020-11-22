Home Entertainment Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen with an engagement ring – Sheknovs

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen with an engagement ring – Sheknovs

Nov 22, 2020 0 Comments
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen with an engagement ring - Sheknovs

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (or, at least in their upcoming film set) romance is in the air Deep water). In recent photos, the reunited couple shared kisses and cots on a balcony between scenes in New Orleans, Louisiana. Between the smoochs, the Knives out The actress can be seen enjoying a bright diamond on her ring finger, and yet it begs everyone a question: Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas engaged to be engaged?

Related story

Did Bachelorette Claire confirm her engagement to Crawley Dale Moss?

Unfortunately for fans, this may be a movie brand, but not a sign that the two have decided to take the next step in their relationship. The couple plays a married couple Deep water Armas could explain why he had that glowing diamond in his left hand.

Lazy mounted film

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Mega

Summary for Dark Waters On IMDB, “A good husband allows his wife to get involved in affairs to avoid divorcing her, becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers”, and has a release date of August 21, 2021.

Eagle fans noticed that Armas had previously worn a similar-looking ring on the set. Still, the gleam in this couple’s eyes was nothing short of overwhelming. Armas’ enthusiasm may be a subtle nonsense in Affleck.

Lazy mounted film

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Mega

Said one witness There is! News Armas and Affleck “work hard” after being in separate states for some time.

The source of the release continued, “Ben was eager to see Ana again as Ana had not been with him for a few weeks. They were so happy to be around each other, unable to hold their hands to each other. “

For now, Armas and Affleck seem to be focused on shooting their new movie, but we shouldn’t be surprised to hear the wedding bells ring soon!

Click here to see all the famous couples who met at the set.
Kelly Preston, John Travolta

READ  Cardi B unboxes its highly anticipated Reebok shoe collection

You May Also Like

John Glees shakes up Twitter with transgender people, JK Rowling tweets - deadline

John Glees shakes up Twitter with transgender people, JK Rowling tweets – deadline

There are more heart-wrenching car chases on Fury Road

Dolly Barton opens up about Porter Wagoner, trying to ‘scare’ her – ‘I don’t fold like some women’

‘Euphoria’ star Lucas Cage applauded the director for insulting his apartment

‘Euphoria’ star Lucas Cage applauded the director for insulting his apartment

'Hallelujah': How to Watch Gary Underwood, John Legend Music Video

‘Hallelujah’: How to Watch Gary Underwood, John Legend Music Video

The late Alex Trebeck reports on World Pancreatic Cancer Day - Nextstar Media Wire

The late Alex Trebeck reports on World Pancreatic Cancer Day – Nextstar Media Wire

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *