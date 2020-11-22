Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seen with an engagement ring – Sheknovs

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (or, at least in their upcoming film set) romance is in the air Deep water). In recent photos, the reunited couple shared kisses and cots on a balcony between scenes in New Orleans, Louisiana. Between the smoochs, the Knives out The actress can be seen enjoying a bright diamond on her ring finger, and yet it begs everyone a question: Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas engaged to be engaged?

Unfortunately for fans, this may be a movie brand, but not a sign that the two have decided to take the next step in their relationship. The couple plays a married couple Deep water Armas could explain why he had that glowing diamond in his left hand.

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Mega

Summary for Dark Waters On IMDB, “A good husband allows his wife to get involved in affairs to avoid divorcing her, becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers”, and has a release date of August 21, 2021.

Eagle fans noticed that Armas had previously worn a similar-looking ring on the set. Still, the gleam in this couple’s eyes was nothing short of overwhelming. Armas’ enthusiasm may be a subtle nonsense in Affleck.

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Mega

Said one witness There is! News Armas and Affleck “work hard” after being in separate states for some time.

The source of the release continued, “Ben was eager to see Ana again as Ana had not been with him for a few weeks. They were so happy to be around each other, unable to hold their hands to each other. “

For now, Armas and Affleck seem to be focused on shooting their new movie, but we shouldn’t be surprised to hear the wedding bells ring soon!

