At least two people are in critical condition as the Swat team descends on Sonic on Cornhusker Road

Nov 22, 2020 0 Comments
At least two people were injured and one was taken into custody Saturday night in a shooting and fire in Bellou. KETV Newswatch 7 teams assemble a flaming vehicle and a SWAT team in a sonic one on 1300 blocks of Cornhausker Road. Reports of the situation began to arrive at 9:30 pm Saturday. Authorities said six ambulances were called to the scene. Two were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. Charget. Andy Joshinsky with PPD says a person is in custody and they are not actively looking for anyone. It is not yet clear how the person in custody is linked to the fire and the open fire. This is an active situation. This is a growing story, and stay tuned with KETV

