The arrival of the new luxury takes the fight to the Germans

The new Genesis G80 sedan has a little bit of everything.

Like the Mercedes, you can have it with increased realism, video-based satnavs and brilliant seats that subtly change shape on long drives to stop back pain. Like the BMW, it has a self-parking system that can be driven from the outside of the car, as well as the classic front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout.

The G80 shares Volvo’s unique design inside and out and is compatible with Audi’s adaptive Matrix LED headlights and sophisticated digital dashboard. Like the Lexus, Genesis promises luxury motor driving that is hassle-free with first-class customer service.

Stumbling into Hyundai’s luxury arm fittings, the first car to wear the badge starts in 2014 with the flagship models on sale. But the brand now has a clear path, a seamless buying process, with two exclusive showrooms and cars to compete with BMW’s G7 series sedan and GV80 luxury SUV for the Series and X5.

The new Genesis G80 gets BMW’s 5 Series options as an alternative to the original Hyundai-badge version.

Priced in entry-level form, 900 84,900 and off road costs, this model is packed with standard equipment that will add thousands of European competitors. Warm and airy leather seats, 21-speaker stereo, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, running boot and 14.5-inch giant screen with smartphone mirroring and wireless charging are part of the deal.

The 000 13,000 luxury package adds other nice features to the rear seats beyond most cars in this class, including a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, three-zone climate control, smooth-close doors and other 9.2-inch video displays.

It’s not cheaper than the Germans, but you get extra equipment for the money.

The truly impressive space on the front and rear makes it easy to understand why luxury cruise liners are drawn to Genesis, which offers limousine-like accommodations for the price of an executive sedan.

Safety is calculated by a comprehensive set of 10 airbags and driver aids, including active travel control with the help of a steering wheel that specializes in motor vehicles or urban transport.

Customers can choose between turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder or 3.3-liter V6 petrol engines. The entry-level motor produces 224kW and 422Nm, but Genesis expects more people to plump for the V6 version with 279kW and 530Nm peaks.

While the four-cylinder model’s rear wheels are powered by an eight-speed automatic transmission, the V6 variants get all-wheel drive as standard.

The more powerful version costs a reasonable wedge, 900 99,900 and more for road costs, which is less than the 10.7L / 100km fuel economy factor.

Unlike competitors, there are no diesel, electric or hybrid options, although they may come in the future.

The locally tuned suspension supports more than just balance, serving a smooth sprouting ride that will delight the majority of residents if not the driver. While the engines offer ample grip with enough punch and large Michelin tires, the G80 lacks the driving accuracy of the best cars in its class.

Verdict 3.5 / 5

Luxurious, generously designated and spectacular, the Genesis G80 is worth considering valuable sedan shoppers.

GENESIS G80 2.5T VITALS

PRICE , 900 84,900 and road costs

Trap 2.5 liter 4-cylinder turbo, 224 kW / 422 Nm

Warranty / Service 5 year / unl’td km warranty, 5 years free

Security Not rated, 10 Airbags, Auto Emergency Braking, Active Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Surveillance, Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Third 8.6 L / 100 km

SPARE Nothing (Repair Kit)

Cargo 424 liters