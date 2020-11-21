Although the spread of the novel Corona virus Increasingly, Swedish health officials are reportedly resisting orders required in some public places.

“We do not see ourselves at a point where we can recommend the general use of masks on public transport,” Karin Techmark Weisel, president of the Public Health Organization in Stockholm, told reporters Thursday. Bloomberg. “Masks should not be used as a factor to keep away.”

This position directly contradicts the report of the Swedish Academy of Sciences published on the same day.

Adequate ventilation and masks are “important measures” to mitigate the spread of the virus in homes and on public transportation, experts said.

Stephen Normark, professor of microbiology and chairman of the expert panel, cited new evidence that masks reduce the risk of airborne infections, or in other words, when small, viral particles are suspended in the air, inhalation can occur.

“It is equally important to follow the recommendations made by the Swedish Public Health Agency,” the report continues. “But to reduce the risk of infection quickly, we must use all the tools in the toolbox, including [face] Safety and ventilation. “

Sweden has a total of 201,055 infections and more than 6,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the past month, more than 94,000 new cases have been reported in Sweden, according to Johns Hopkins.

Much of the world was pushed to a standstill As a novel Corona virus In early spring, Sweden controversially took a different approach in trying to balance the health crisis by saving its economy.

Duck Badger, a visitor to The Heritage Foundation, told Fox News that the country’s government had “deviated from practical wisdom” and had not imposed widespread locks, closed schools and restaurants, and restricted the movement of people.

The government’s approach focuses on empowering its citizens to follow prudent procedures to avoid superiors, providing advice on issues such as social exclusion and controlling mass gatherings – contrary to orders. Schools were never fully closed, open to under-16s, and gyms, bars and restaurants remained open.

