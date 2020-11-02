Home World Corona Virus Update: Latest World News

Corona Virus Update: Latest World News

Nov 02, 2020 0 Comments
Latest news from around the world
Nigel Farage appeared on the TV show “This Morning” in London on March 12. Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock

Nigel Farage, the politician who won Britain’s exit from the European Union, plans to relaunch his Brexit party as the so-called anti-lock party to reform the UK.

Richard Dice, leader of the Farage and Brexit party, attacked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in response to the outbreak in a joint article in the Daily Telegraph:

The government’s sad response to the corona virus is a very important issue, “the couple wrote.

“Locks don’t work” and “do more harm than good” they said.

This article comes a few days before the new locking effect is expected to come into effect in the UK. The UK Parliament will vote on the restrictions on Wednesday; If approved, the new lock will begin hours later.

These plans have created a backlash within Johnson’s own Conservative party, with several MPs opposing the move.

Farage and Dice instead called for a Swedish-style herd immunity approach, welcoming its “substantial success”, despite the Swedish record Govit-19 case numbers reported last week.

On Twitter, Farage added: “There is a political choice in the lockout now. We are waiting to see if we can get a real Brexit. Beyond that, our entire government system is not functioning and total reform is needed.”

The UK has seen some anti-lockdown protests, but not one Yukov poll In a statement released on Sunday, 72% of people in the UK said they would support Johnson’s plan to return to drastic measures.

Reform Britain currently has no elected representatives; Its proposed name change is subject to the approval of the Electoral Commission of the United Kingdom.

READ  ‘Unsurvivable’ storm about to strike the US

You May Also Like

What time do polls open, how does voting work, and what happens after November 3?

What time do polls open, how does voting work, and what happens after November 3?

Senate GOP regulation at risk

Senate GOP regulation at risk

Corona virus live news: Slovakia tests half of its population in a single day; Israel launches human vaccine tests | World News

The super typhoon entered the Philippines and displaced 1 million people

The super typhoon entered the Philippines and displaced 1 million people

Boris Johnson imposes one-month lockdown in UK over 1 million COVID cases

Boris Johnson imposes one-month lockdown in UK over 1 million COVID cases

Britain’s largest spider extinct found at MoD training site | Spiders

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *