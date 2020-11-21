Elon Musk reveals that residents of his 2050 Mars city will live in glass domes – and ‘landscape’ the planet to look like Earth

Elon Musk plans to live humans in glass domes on Mars.

The CEO of SpaceX has set his vision of taking one million people to the Red Planet by 2050.

First life in glass domes. Ultimately, it is designed to support life like Earth. – Elon Musk (ol Elon Musk) November 18, 2020

It is understandable that a lot of people have questions about how Musk proposes to save all these people.

He recently tweeted: “Life in glass domes first. In the end, it was designed to support life like Earth.”

Terrain means creating the right environment outside the domes so plants can grow just like the earth and have an oxygen supply.

When told that terraforming was unlikely to work with current technologies, Musk had another answer.

He Said: “The terrain will be very slow in our lifetime. However, we can establish a human base in our lifetime.

“At least the future civilization of space travel – discovering our ruins – will attract what humans have ever found.”

Musk has previously acknowledged that spending space on Mars is the easiest part of his SpaceX rockets, but building a city would be tricky.

1 Musk has outlined plans for a Mars colony previously founded by his rocket company SpaceX. In the background in the picture is the artist’s intention of the colony in the SpaceX Starship Rocket Credit: Space X

Numerous studies have concluded that even if all the ice melted to release CO2, it would not be possible to land the entire planet on Mars and change its atmosphere.

Musk wants to launch a starship rocket to Mars in 2021.

During the Satellite 2020 conference earlier this year, Kasturi said: “If we do not improve the pace of our progress, I will surely die before we go to Mars.”

If his 2050 ambition becomes a reality, Kasturi will be 79 years old when one million people live on the domes he proposed on Mars.

What is SpaceX? What you need to know here … SpaceX is a rocket company that wants to take man to Mars. It was founded in 2002 by the eccentric billionaire Elon Musk and is based in Hawthorne, California. The first purpose of SpaceX is to create rockets that can spontaneously land on Earth and be reusable. Musk believed the technology would make flying and operating spacecraft much cheaper. SpaceX is currently using its reusable rockets to fly cargo to the International Space Station for NASA. It brings satellites and other space technologies into orbit for various international governments and organizations. The company will launch astronauts for the first time in 2020. Carrying tourists and astronauts to the moon are among the future travelers. Musk has repeatedly said that he believes that humanity must colonize Mars to save itself from extinction. He plans to occasionally get a SpaceX rocket to the Red Planet in the 2030s.

Elon Musk tells viewers how he thinks the government will act on Mars

In other space reports, part of the human cremated ash is due to be sent to the moon next year Business burial service pickuping at NASA lunar mission.

There may be wars Settled in space In the future, a top RAF leader has warned.

And, the first eruption Cosmic radio waves According to scientists, the discovery within our galaxy is coming back again and again.

