Today Google Doodle celebrates the session of Jamaican-British artist Muse Funny Eaton at the Royal Academy in London 146 years ago.

But who is Funny Eaton and why is he honored by Google Doodle in the UK and some parts of South America?

2 Funny Eden is a famous artist muse modeling in the Victorian era

Who is Funny Eden?

Funny Eden was a Jamaican-British muse who modeled for various English painters in the 1860s.

Eaton’s modeling helped redefine Victorian standards of beauty and diversity.

On this day, November 18, 1874, he sat for a career class at the Royal Academy in London.

Fanny Modilda was born in Antwist, Surrey, Jamaica, on July 13, 1835, but emigrated to Britain with her mother in the early 1940s during the Victorian era.

In 1857 he married James Eaton, the owner and driver of the chariot, and they had ten children.

Eaton died in Acton, March 4, 1924, at the age of 88.

2 Google celebrated Funny’s portrait

Why is she celebrated with a Google doodle?

Eaton was featured by many prominent Raphaelite artists such as Dante Gabriel Rossetti, John Everett Millis and Rebecca Solomon.

She was seen as a model for excellent beauty and was often negatively portrayed when black individuals were significantly less represented in Victorian art.

His public introduction was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1860 in Simeon Solomon’s painting The Mother of Moses.

His modeling helped the art combination move forward.

Milla’s 1867 work Jephthah is believed to have had the last known appearance in a painting.

READ stay rating and most up-to-date updates Medical man Who is Dr. Stamen Grigorov and why is he on Google Doodle today? Academic Examination What is Teacher’s Day and how will it be celebrated in 2020? Birthday Doodle Google’s 22nd birthday was celebrated today with a special doodle Power & Versace Who is Masa Galego? Google Doodle Celebrates German-Jewish Poet Fox Trott Who is Terry Fox? Google Doodle Celebrates Canadian Athletes and Humanity

What is Google Doodle?

In 1998, Google founders Larry and Sergey drew a stick figure behind Google’s second ‘O’ to show that they had stepped down from the Burning Man Festival. Google Doodles was born.

The company decided to embellish the logo to mark cultural moments, and it soon became clear that users enjoyed the transition to the Google homepage.

Now, there is a whole team of doodlers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators and classically trained artists who help you create what you see in those days.

Some doodles so far in 2020 celebrated the death of Scottish astronomer Mary Somerville and AIDS activist Enkoshi Johnson, who died at the age of 12.