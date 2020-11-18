Tokyo, Seoul reports daily COVID-19 cases

South Korea, which relaxed social distance rules last month, on Wednesday registered 313 new cases, the highest since August.

“Epidemics now occur simultaneously in every corner of our society, with real life situations, unlike in the past, when there were big explosions from a particular place or group,” Kang said.

From Thursday, the country will ban gatherings of 100 or more people, limit religious services and spectators to 30 percent capacity at sporting events, and require high-risk facilities, including clubs and karaoke bars, to expand the distance between guests.

In Tokyo, the number of new daily cases reached 493. The Tokyo government is considering raising its infection alert to four levels early Thursday morning, the Nikkei business daily reported.