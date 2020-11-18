The human brain has a surprising restoration to the universe

The complex web of neurons within our brain Be differently identical To the cosmic network of galaxies, said an astronomer and a neurosurgeon from Italy.

Franco Vasa, an astronomer at the University of Bologna and Alberto Felletti, a neurosurgeon at the University of Verona, described the surprising similarity in a new study published in the journal Boundaries in Physics.

Researchers say that despite the size difference, the human brain exhibits similar complexity and self-organization.

Neurological and cosmic networks

The human brain contains approximately 69 billion neurons, while the visible universe is estimated to contain at least 100 billion galaxies.

In both systems, only about 30 percent of their mass is made up of galaxies and neurons. Both galaxies and neurons form themselves into long branch fibers.

Finally, in both systems, the remaining 70 percent of mass or energy plays a passive role: water in the brain and dark energy in the visible universe.

“We calculated the spectral densities of both systems,” Vasa explained News release. “This is a technique often used in the field of cosmology to study the spatial distribution of galaxies.”

“Our analysis shows that the distribution of fluctuations ranging from 1 micrometer to 0.1 millimeter within the cerebral neural network follows the same improvement in the distribution of matter in the cosmic web,” he added, “but, of course, large volumes going from 5 million to 500 million light-years.”

Expanding our knowledge

What is behind these bizarre similarities? Researchers say this may be down to the fact that the same physical principles apply to two structures of incredible complexity.

“Although there are significant and obvious differences between the physical forces that control galaxies and neurons, the connection between the two networks follows similar physical principles,” Felletti explained.

Both hope that their study will help to further enhance our knowledge of the universe and the evolution of the human brain by implementing new analytical techniques in cosmology and neuroscience.