Mexico vs Japan: Live Stream Online Updates (2-0) | 11/17/2020

Goal Mexico 1-0
62 ‘
Jimenez’s cross and the goalkeeper’s best flight to save his frame
60 ‘
Jimenez’s title came out of the page. Near Mexico
58 ‘
Sanchez was shot and now Yoshida crosses his leg to save his target
55 ‘
Jimenez leaves it to Romo, who strikes it with force, but is deflected by a defender from kicking into a corner
54 ‘
Pizarro overflows, but misses the ball to the base
52 ‘
The last Moreno center leaves the field
48 ‘
Ido goes to the area and takes the service that denies Mexican security
46 ‘
The second half begins
Half time
Mexico 0-0 Japan
43 ‘
Pizarro fell in midfield and the referee was tainted
42 ‘
For claiming the right, Harving Lozano was reprimanded
40 ‘
Moreno’s head tilted slightly as he came out
39 ‘
Sagai warns of strong entry into Lozano, and Mexico will have a direct free kick
37 ‘
Yellow for midfield foul Jesus Gallardo
35 ‘
Mexico reacts and Romo takes a medium distance shot
33 ‘
Pizarro takes a long time and is distracted by the defense at the moment of taking the shot
32 ‘
Japan continues to give a good exhibition, Mexico does not know how to get out, how to get the ball is very low
27 ‘
Another ball going through the Mexican area, now Sanchez can destroy the ball
18 ‘
Japan is still very good at the game. Now this attempt was made by the above Ito
15 ‘
Haramuchi Free Throw Breaking the Barrier
15 ‘
Ochoa’s double storage after Suzuki and Ido shots. Ochoa saves Mexico
13 ‘
Jimenez tried to triangle with Lozano, but the return was too long
12 ‘
Haramuchi’s shot and Ochoa’s big save save his goal
10 ‘
The diagonal of the comet goes all over the area and you can’t find anyone to push it
8 ‘
Mexico are starting to spend more time on the ball, but some plays at risk
4 ‘
Try Mexico to the depths on the right. The center of Orbel, which rejected the defense
2 ‘
Although the first few minutes of mastery lack the depth of Japanese painting
0 ‘
The game begins
Gospels have already been heard
The national anthems of Mexico and Japan are heard
They jump on the field
This time Mexico and Japan are jumping on the field
Minutes away
We are just a few minutes away from the start of Japan vs Mexico, do not miss all the details of the national team’s last match in this strange 2020
Positive brand
Hajim Morias has managed 27 matches with Japan and his balance is 17 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats, will he reach the sixth defeat?
If you miss
Japanese in Mexico
XI Japan
Schmidt; Tomiasu, Sakai, Yoshida, Nayakama; Endo, Shibasaki, Harakuchi, Kamata; Ido, Suzuki
Various changes
For injuries and casualties, Tata made six changes to the game, with Ochoa on target, Sanchez on the side, Arazzo in the center with Moreno, Pineta and Romo in the midfield, while Pizarro replaced Corona.
XI Mexico
Ochoa; Sanchez, Arazo, Moreno, Gallardo; Pineta, Romo, Rodriguez; Pizarro, Jimenez, Lozano.
In excellent condition
Raul wants to continue climbing places
If Raul Jimenez scores a double against Japan, he will be on par with Luis Garcia and Andres Cordado in ninth place with 28 goals, and the Bedis player will not attend the tournament because he has already returned to his club
Potential record won
If Mexico wins against Japan this afternoon, Martino will have 19 wins with the national team and join Miguel Herrera in the historic 11th with the same number of wins.
Will not be
Defender Caesar Montez will return to Mexico to recover from a right hip injury, which will not allow him to play in the match against Japan in Austria this afternoon, Mexico’s communications director said.
High quality competition
For the Japanese coach, Mexico is a competition for the hierarchy. At the press conference he told El Tri that “a regular at the World Cup and one of the strongest teams in the world. Playing them will give us a better picture of where we are based on our strength and international standing”.
We have started
Mexico faces its last game 2020 against Japan, which takes place in Austria. We start with the coverage of the tricolor
Tune in here
Latest games
Of the five conflicts calculated since 1996, Mexico have four wins and one defeat, highlighting the victories of the 2005 and 2013 Confederations Cups.
How To Watch Mexico Vs Japan Live TV And Stream
Last row Japan
Last row Mexico
Gonzalez; Rodriguez, Salceto, Moreno, Gallardo; Rodriguez, Alvarez, Cordova; Corona, Jimenez, Lozano.
Japan: Failed
Mexico: Farewell to victory
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Japan match will be played at the UPC-Arena in Austria. The kick-off is scheduled for ET at 3 p.m.
