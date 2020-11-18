Mexico vs Japan: Live Stream Online Updates (2-0) | 11/17/2020

Jimenez’s cross and the goalkeeper’s best flight to save his frame

Jimenez’s title came out of the page. Near Mexico

Sanchez was shot and now Yoshida crosses his leg to save his target

Jimenez leaves it to Romo, who strikes it with force, but is deflected by a defender from kicking into a corner

Pizarro overflows, but misses the ball to the base

The last Moreno center leaves the field

Ido goes to the area and takes the service that denies Mexican security

The second half begins

Mexico 0-0 Japan

Pizarro fell in midfield and the referee was tainted

For claiming the right, Harving Lozano was reprimanded

Moreno’s head tilted slightly as he came out

Sagai warns of strong entry into Lozano, and Mexico will have a direct free kick

Yellow for midfield foul Jesus Gallardo

Mexico reacts and Romo takes a medium distance shot

Pizarro takes a long time and is distracted by the defense at the moment of taking the shot

Japan continues to give a good exhibition, Mexico does not know how to get out, how to get the ball is very low

Another ball going through the Mexican area, now Sanchez can destroy the ball

Japan is still very good at the game. Now this attempt was made by the above Ito

Haramuchi Free Throw Breaking the Barrier

Ochoa’s double storage after Suzuki and Ido shots. Ochoa saves Mexico

Jimenez tried to triangle with Lozano, but the return was too long

Haramuchi’s shot and Ochoa’s big save save his goal

The diagonal of the comet goes all over the area and you can’t find anyone to push it

Mexico are starting to spend more time on the ball, but some plays at risk

Try Mexico to the depths on the right. The center of Orbel, which rejected the defense

Although the first few minutes of mastery lack the depth of Japanese painting

The game begins

The national anthems of Mexico and Japan are heard

This time Mexico and Japan are jumping on the field

We are just a few minutes away from the start of Japan vs Mexico, do not miss all the details of the national team’s last match in this strange 2020 READ Everton 4-2 Brighton: James Rodriguez doubles with Dominic Calvert-Levine and Jerry Mina

Hajim Morias has managed 27 matches with Japan and his balance is 17 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats, will he reach the sixth defeat?

Schmidt; Tomiasu, Sakai, Yoshida, Nayakama; Endo, Shibasaki, Harakuchi, Kamata; Ido, Suzuki

For injuries and casualties, Tata made six changes to the game, with Ochoa on target, Sanchez on the side, Arazzo in the center with Moreno, Pineta and Romo in the midfield, while Pizarro replaced Corona.

Ochoa; Sanchez, Arazo, Moreno, Gallardo; Pineta, Romo, Rodriguez; Pizarro, Jimenez, Lozano.

If Raul Jimenez scores a double against Japan, he will be on par with Luis Garcia and Andres Cordado in ninth place with 28 goals, and the Bedis player will not attend the tournament because he has already returned to his club

If Mexico wins against Japan this afternoon, Martino will have 19 wins with the national team and join Miguel Herrera in the historic 11th with the same number of wins.

Defender Caesar Montez will return to Mexico to recover from a right hip injury, which will not allow him to play in the match against Japan in Austria this afternoon, Mexico’s communications director said.

For the Japanese coach, Mexico is a competition for the hierarchy. At the press conference he told El Tri that "a regular at the World Cup and one of the strongest teams in the world. Playing them will give us a better picture of where we are based on our strength and international standing".

Of the five conflicts calculated since 1996, Mexico have four wins and one defeat, highlighting the victories of the 2005 and 2013 Confederations Cups.

The Mexico vs Japan match will be played at the UPC-Arena in Austria. The kick-off is scheduled for ET at 3 p.m.