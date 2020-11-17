Home Top News Virtual makeup brightens video calls (video) | Life

Virtual makeup brightens video calls (video) | Life

Nov 17, 2020 0 Comments
Virtual makeup brightens video calls (video) | Life
L’Oreal Paris has introduced a virtual makeup line that brings a digital beauty look to your selfies and video calls. – Image courtesy of L’Oréal via AFP

Paris, November 17 – “Sorry, my camera did not work.” How many times have you heard that reason during online video conferences – or have you used it yourself? Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, but this can be offset by the fact that video calls involve direct contact with colleagues or friends.

Could there be a virtual makeup answer to be shown on calls without spending too much time in the bathroom? L’Oreal Paris, a global cosmetics company, has come up with a solution for its “signature faces” digital makeup.

Since early 2020, corona virus infection has completely changed the way people consume, communicate and work, making everything in everyday life our main allies. Whether it’s smartphones, tablets or computers, device cameras are now more enabled than ever before, keeping us connected when locking scales.

In fact, anyone who thought they would not spend the whole day in pajamas would certainly not find it in their natural habitat because device cameras inspire them to dial for work conferences or video conferences with friends. And family.

The camera is having some sort of problem at this point. Some don’t have a camera – never have – others don’t know how to use it. There are all sorts of cameras that mysteriously stop working properly when the call starts. There are plenty of excuses to avoid the terrifying sight of the camera … at the very least, there is someone who strikes drowsiness in the alarm rather than spending time on hair and makeup.

READ  Antec launches its new DF600 FLUX case with 'advanced ventilation'

Now, L’Oréal Paris, who bought the reality specialist Motiface, which has grown in 2018 – presents a new tool that can help millions of domestic workers. “Signature Faces” is an array of 10 virtual makeup products in three different themes (volumeizing capsules, plumb shot, fire match) that allow users to apply virtual makeup to their work calls or online parties in just a few clicks.

You can try this new beauty experience on Snapshot, Instagram, Google Duo, Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts. After installing the software, you can follow some simple setup steps for the site you want. – AFP-Relaxnews

You May Also Like

Monday Night Football: The Vikings of Minnesota @ Chicago Bears Live Thread and Sport Info

Monday Night Football: The Vikings of Minnesota @ Chicago Bears Live Thread and Sport Info

Hurricane Iota is expected to wreak havoc in Central America: NPR

Hurricane Iota is expected to wreak havoc in Central America: NPR

Jordan North and Shane Richie Pushkar test on I Am A Celebrity

Jordan North and Shane Richie Pushkar test on I Am A Celebrity

Trump’s Corona Virus Adviser – Everyone is talking about this irresponsible tweet from PGR

16 thoughts that the Patriots say won the Ravens

16 thoughts that the Patriots say won the Ravens

50 cents says Jermih "works a little better" after being hospitalized for the corona virus

50 cents says Jermih “works a little better” after being hospitalized for the corona virus

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *