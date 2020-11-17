Virtual makeup brightens video calls (video) | Life

L’Oreal Paris has introduced a virtual makeup line that brings a digital beauty look to your selfies and video calls. – Image courtesy of L’Oréal via AFP

Paris, November 17 – “Sorry, my camera did not work.” How many times have you heard that reason during online video conferences – or have you used it yourself? Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, but this can be offset by the fact that video calls involve direct contact with colleagues or friends.

Could there be a virtual makeup answer to be shown on calls without spending too much time in the bathroom? L’Oreal Paris, a global cosmetics company, has come up with a solution for its “signature faces” digital makeup.

Since early 2020, corona virus infection has completely changed the way people consume, communicate and work, making everything in everyday life our main allies. Whether it’s smartphones, tablets or computers, device cameras are now more enabled than ever before, keeping us connected when locking scales.

In fact, anyone who thought they would not spend the whole day in pajamas would certainly not find it in their natural habitat because device cameras inspire them to dial for work conferences or video conferences with friends. And family.

The camera is having some sort of problem at this point. Some don’t have a camera – never have – others don’t know how to use it. There are all sorts of cameras that mysteriously stop working properly when the call starts. There are plenty of excuses to avoid the terrifying sight of the camera … at the very least, there is someone who strikes drowsiness in the alarm rather than spending time on hair and makeup.

Now, L’Oréal Paris, who bought the reality specialist Motiface, which has grown in 2018 – presents a new tool that can help millions of domestic workers. “Signature Faces” is an array of 10 virtual makeup products in three different themes (volumeizing capsules, plumb shot, fire match) that allow users to apply virtual makeup to their work calls or online parties in just a few clicks.

You can try this new beauty experience on Snapshot, Instagram, Google Duo, Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts. After installing the software, you can follow some simple setup steps for the site you want. – AFP-Relaxnews