Best Integrated Condo- Sengkang Grand Residences Singapore

Sengkang Grand Residences is a currently established integrated development in the core of Sengkang Central, providing unique suitability and connectivity to its people. It gives nine residential blocks with 879 units ranging from one to four-bedroom design. Sengkang Grand Residences has many retail stores, community malls, a hawker mall, and is attached initially to Buangkok MRT Station.

The people of Sengkang Grand Residences Executive Condominium relish the suitability and facilities within its development and established in Hougang Estate. Sengkang (Executive Condominium) is a new city in the making and required place to live, work, and play. Sengkang Grand Executive Condominium provides you with several facilities and community amenities nearby the condo.

Sengkang Grand – Combined With All Layers Of Life

You can buy daily essentials and foodstuffs with a mall and superstore under one roof and enjoy the crackle of hawker culture with a new hawker center. There are various other sports and park lovers with many parks like Punggol Park, making it out after a long day of workouts with many wet markets and hawker malls. It includes 80 units, ranging from one Bedroom and one Study units (474 sq ft) to 4-Bedroom Pro + Flexi divisions (1,324 sq ft).

Famous schools such as CHIJ St. Joseph’s Convent and Nan Chiau Primary School are very close, and you are near the working cores of Seletar Aerospace Park. Located in District 19 of Singapore, it is situated in many private and semi-private housing developments like The Woodleigh Residences. Nearly the 1-km away from the Sengkang Grand Residences, you will get the North Vista Primary, Palm View Primary School, Punggol Primary School, Yio Chu Kang Primary School, and many more.

Six Main Reasons to Choose Sengkang Grand:

The SGR Executive Condominium provides nearly 682 division apartments with many kinds and prices ranging from one to four bedrooms. SGR Executive Condominium is suggested for you to live with your friends, family, and loved ones.

And when it arises to purchasing a private property, its nearness to an MRT station has become among the most excellent consideration factors.

Centralized place and minutes to Vivocity, Orchard Road, CBD, Pullman Residences , and Marina Bay.

It has many Business Parks like Mediapolis, One-North, and Science Park.

SGR Executive Condominium is best for families because many good schools and institutions are located nearby it.

Many Parks and different entertainment services are right at your door when residing at SGR Executive Condominium.

SGR Executive Condominium is among the latest housing estates in Singapore; the Buangkok precinct provides a massive variety of primary school options.

Final Conclusion:

If you search for the best high-living condominium, the Sengkang Grand Residence show flat may be the perfect option for you. Clavon-Uol-Official.Sg is the official website where you can book your appointment to view the Sengkang GR property. So it will assist if you select the perfect residential for a better and suitable stay with family, and loved ones, with its excellent service, facilities, amenities, and public conveyances.