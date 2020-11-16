Wisconsin Badgers Football: Three Things That Stand Alone ... Michigan

Wisconsin badgers proved to be superior to this Michigan Wolverines Saturday night in prime time, Globering Wolverines 49-11.

The Badgers The attempt to dominate was one of Michigan’s worst home losses in recent program history, and Wisconsin failed 2-0 overall (2-0b1G).

Let’s look at some of the primary story lines that have risen to the surface from success.

Due to injury and / or COVID-19 protocols many key players were unable to participate on Saturday, the badgers were forced to turn to some younger players.

Boy did they.

When running behind, non-existent Garrett Groshek And Isaac Curranto The real newcomer has more opportunities Jalan Berger. The former 4-star recruit from New Jersey had a huge success on the recruitment path last spring, and he was stunned at the first move of the season. A gentle runner showed his pass-catching ability on Saturday, with Berger leading the team with 100 all-purpose yards. The young ball carried the carrier team with 15 and hit 87 yards on the ground, including a 23-yard touchdown run. It’s not clear how much he will be a factor in the rotation when the two bosses return, but Berger certainly seems to have the ability to add something to the room.

In a wide receiver, Chimera Dyke Saw extended play time with seniors Jack Dunn Unable to go. The talk of the fall camp, the real newcomer to the state, he showed off his skills on Saturday. With the exception of being dragged in two catches for 29 yards, he ran 30 yards in the double upside, which went almost to a touchdown. Dyke is a playmaker and should see his chances continue after a strong display against Michigan.

Wire from the present # Badgers The second team attack line is two newcomers to the five-star OTs, the four-star RS to the newcomer RG and the left guard who is more of a sophomore and staff at the center.

(LR) Brown-Fertney-Sampson-Tipman-Nelson are working late against MI. – Matt Bells (sa Svetpipebles) November 15, 2020

Late in the Badgers game, Joe Rudolph was able to play some of his young offensive line. The reserves played very well and led to Berger’s long touchdown run. The biggest surprise was seeing the real newcomer Jack Nelson, A former five-star recruit in the 2020 class, earn time to play at the right time. Wisconsin generally takes a more developmental approach to the offensive line, with players usually only looking at the field after the Redshirt season. Seeing Nelson make time so quickly is certainly significant for his future in that position.

Young players who make an impact are not limited to crime.

Out in line, new Nick Herbick The team coped when the team was out of line Isaiah Green-May Listed as co-starter in the in-depth chart. Herbic was a threat in the background, recording all three barriers to loss. This performance, when the opening player against Illinois is paired with a strong display, certainly seems to make a difference in the Herbic exterior lineup.

In defensive order, regular start defensive results Garrett Rand Unable to go. After an injury Matt Henningson, Isaiah Mullens Saw increased time. The 6-foot-4 Sophomore kept his own against the Wolverines and made two good stops. In addition, the real newcomer James Thompson Jr.. Earned minutes late in the game. He didn’t make much of an impact, and although he did get injured in the game, it was intriguing that he traveled and played Snap.

Overall, the 2020 recruitment class was the highest rated team to sign with badgers in the appraisal era. So far, this group has lived with exaggeration, albeit on a smaller sample scale. With no influence on merit this season, it seems that Paul Christ and his staff are more than willing to let young players see the field, and it worked at this point.

Although the defense did not have many starters on all three levels, Wisconsin ‘defense had a unique scenario.

Although there was certainly some severe pain in Michigan at the quarterback level, there was safety in making plays and making mistakes. Interruptions by Scott Nelson (Thanks Eric Burrell) And Leo Channel Set the badgers twice with a narrow field, both of which run the scores.

Rick Osentoski-America Today Game

Add to that a large goal line stand, keeping Michigan only 55 quick yards (2.5 yards per attempt) in total, and the defense completely dominated.

At a conference with some key oscillations for key teams, Jim Leonhardt’s defensive practice has proven to be one of the best sections of the conference.

In the opening game against Illinois, a lot was done about the struggles of the running game. There were some missed missions in the attack line, some holes in the running back, and the two jet sweeps the team ran did not go out for their own reasons.

On Saturday night Wisconsin’s quick attack came back into shape. The offensive line did an enormous job of leaning on the wolverines and opening up some big holes to run through the night. Berger and Nakia Watson Speed ​​only 27kg over 150 yards and lifted three touchdowns.

Full pack status and high productivity in the fast field Mason Stoke Quick score recording (he also had a touchdown reception), and John Chanel A team’s long 43-yard fraud (Editor’s note: Rumble?) In the middle of security.

However, most of the attack was the way the badgers used the jet sweep. Danny Davis III and Kendrick Fryer The recordings are in that role, and helped extend the margin of the security page. Davis gave the most out of his chances, rushing seven times for 65 yards. The play set up a 30-yard jet sweep, turning upside down with Dyke.

The jet movement continued to operate against Michigan, and added a nice summary to the offensive attack that was missing in the opening game. Badgers are traditionally tough Northwest For emergency defense, it will be important to continue Wisconsin’s rapid offensive. It was very clear that the movement had helped slow down Michigan defense, and that the Badgers offensive line was taking advantage of it from there.

Graham Mertz If he fails to throw a pair, he will want to get better, but overall the Redshirt newcomer played better on his return in the short production. With a full week now ahead of Northwest Production, Wisconsin should return to full strength.