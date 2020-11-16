NASA Introduces SpaceX Live News: Four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station | Science

00:04
Propane heaters ‘time is not important’
CBS astronaut William Harwood tweeted a little more about the propulsion heaters – which keeps the fuel for the Drago drive hot.
It’s very technical, but there is a definite quote from a core engineer who says that fixing this problem is “not important at the moment”, but he wanted to let the team know that it was being watched:
What else does Harwood know about heaters:
23:49
Despite the crew asking to reduce it, the temperature inside the cabin is stable, so the system is now rebooting, we have heard.
23:47
NASA: ‘Temperature stable, crew safe’
NASA has now tweeted an update on propulsion, they say, “Teams are repairing propulsion heaters to heat fuel on board the crew dragon. The temperature is stable and the crew is safe. ”
23:41
Impulse heaters are restarted
We have been informed that the impulse heaters will be restarted and we will hear about this soon.
But CBS space correspondent William Harwood previously wrote on Twitter that, according to a Core communications official, the three heaters show “high resistance” and are “cautiously marked” by the software.
He states that at least two must act in accordance with the rules of the air:
23:31
The fuel temperature in the tanks is constant
The impulses are re-activated to gather additional data, as we have now heard.
Driving heaters heat the fuel in the tanks on the dragon board. According to NASA TV, the fuel temperature remains constant over time.
A team member who checks the temperature told the control center. “Is it as expected?” He asked. “This is as expected,” the task control said.
23:24
We now learn a lot about what astronauts wear on their wrists – they are glasses.
Usually, astronauts look at them to read the controls on their cases, they can’t look down, these restrictions are written backwards with titles so they can be read with the mirror.
There may be something similar mug here, NASA TV hosts have said, but they certainly are not.
23:20
We are still waiting for more information about Draco ProPlant heaters, NASA TV hosts have said, but we need to know soon.
23:17
The Dragon crew told the engineers the temperature in the cabin was 23 degrees and they wanted to change it before they went to sleep.
Dragon is currently 271 legal miles south of Australia, so why is it outside during the day (I have been blogging this since Sydney afternoon).
23:03
Zero-G Indicator Revealed: This is Baby Yoda!
We have the first shots inside the Dragon Capsule cabin since the previous introduction – the zero-gravity indicator is revealed. This is a Baby Yoda toy that was briefly seen floating in the cabin before the fodder was cut:
