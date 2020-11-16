Home Science NASA Introduces SpaceX Live News: Four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station | Science

Nov 16, 2020 0 Comments




00:04

Propane heaters ‘time is not important’

CBS astronaut William Harwood tweeted a little more about the propulsion heaters – which keeps the fuel for the Drago drive hot.

It’s very technical, but there is a definite quote from a core engineer who says that fixing this problem is “not important at the moment”, but he wanted to let the team know that it was being watched:

William Harwood
(bscbs_spacenews)

F9 / Crew-1: CORE: “These are the prop line heaters in quad 1, and must have 2 in flight rule 4 so that the fault tolerance for heat control can be maintained while chopping.” “It’s not important at the moment,” he said, but wanted to let the team know that the floor was being assessed


November 16, 2020

What else does Harwood know about heaters:

William Harwood
(bscbs_spacenews)

F9 / Crew-1: SpaceX The controllers reactivate suspiciously driven heaters with “higher resistance limits” to collect additional data; When the problem first occurred, a core team spokesman said 3 or 4 heaters on a thruster quad No. 1 showed “high resistance”.


November 16, 2020

William Harwood
(bscbs_spacenews)

F9 / Crew-1: Corrects an earlier note to the CORE crew stating that propane heaters are required for all phases of the aircraft and that two thirds of the given thruster quad rules are required; Now, the prop temps are around 75F; Heaters designed to hold temps above 60F


November 16, 2020

William Harwood
(bscbs_spacenews)

F9 / Crew-1: The SpaceX Core Coms team of three impulsive line heaters “show high resistance, so they are currently cautiously marked by software;” Core states that flight rules require at least 2 out of 4 in a thruster cluster to operate (more) during shipbuilding


November 16, 2020





23:49

Despite the crew asking to reduce it, the temperature inside the cabin is stable, so the system is now rebooting, we have heard.





23:47

NASA: ‘Temperature stable, crew safe’

NASA has now tweeted an update on propulsion, they say, “Teams are repairing propulsion heaters to heat fuel on board the crew dragon. The temperature is stable and the crew is safe. ”

NASA
(AS NASA)

The crews adjust the propulsion heaters that heat the fuel in the crew dragon. The temperature is stable and the crew is safe. pic.twitter.com/8m7fwB5vnK


November 16, 2020





23:41

Impulse heaters are restarted

We have been informed that the impulse heaters will be restarted and we will hear about this soon.

But CBS space correspondent William Harwood previously wrote on Twitter that, according to a Core communications official, the three heaters show “high resistance” and are “cautiously marked” by the software.

He states that at least two must act in accordance with the rules of the air:

William Harwood
(bscbs_spacenews)

F9 / Crew-1: The SpaceX Three core line heaters “show high resistance,” the Core Coms official told the board. So they are currently marked with caution by the software; Core states that flight rules require at least 2 out of 4 in a thruster cluster to operate (more) during shipbuilding


November 16, 2020





23:31

The fuel temperature in the tanks is constant

The impulses are re-activated to gather additional data, as we have now heard.

Driving heaters heat the fuel in the tanks on the dragon board. According to NASA TV, the fuel temperature remains constant over time.

A team member who checks the temperature told the control center. “Is it as expected?” He asked. “This is as expected,” the task control said.

Updated





23:24

We now learn a lot about what astronauts wear on their wrists – they are glasses.

Usually, astronauts look at them to read the controls on their cases, they can’t look down, these restrictions are written backwards with titles so they can be read with the mirror.

There may be something similar mug here, NASA TV hosts have said, but they certainly are not.

Helen Sullivan
(len Helenzullivan)

Can anyone tell me what this device is in the astronaut’s hand? # LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/UVQpVuOqOr


November 16, 2020





23:20

We are still waiting for more information about Draco ProPlant heaters, NASA TV hosts have said, but we need to know soon.





23:17

The Dragon crew told the engineers the temperature in the cabin was 23 degrees and they wanted to change it before they went to sleep.

Dragon is currently 271 legal miles south of Australia, so why is it outside during the day (I have been blogging this since Sydney afternoon).

Helen Sullivan
(len Helenzullivan)

Dragon is now 271 miles south of Australia (which is why there is daylight on Earth below) # LaunchAmerica: pic.twitter.com/2lJCU7XP1F


November 16, 2020





23:03

Zero-G Indicator Revealed: This is Baby Yoda!

We have the first shots inside the Dragon Capsule cabin since the previous introduction – the zero-gravity indicator is revealed. This is a Baby Yoda toy that was briefly seen floating in the cabin before the fodder was cut:

Helen Sullivan
(len Helenzullivan)

The zero-gravity indicator on the SpaceX Dragon is Baby Yoda! pic.twitter.com/irnPpjGB2C


November 16, 2020

Updated

